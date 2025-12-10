Hedge Ladder PRO
- Experts
- Solani Ronak
- Version: 2.61
- Activations: 5
Hedge Ladder PRO is a powerful multi-symbol hedging + ladder trading system designed for controlled recovery and consistent basket profits.
It combines EMA 9/21 trend entries, smart hedged laddering and a global trailing basket take-profit.
Perfect for traders who want stability, auto-recovery, and multi-pair diversification.
The EA intelligently manages multiple symbols simultaneously:
✔ EURUSD
✔ GBPUSD
✔ USDJPY
✔ XAUUSD
Each pair runs its own ladder, but all profits are collected into one combined basket, allowing stronger and faster recovery.
🔥 Key Advantages
✔ EMA 9/21 Trend Entry
The EA opens the first trade only when a valid EMA 9/21 crossover occurs.
✔ Hedged Ladder Scaling
If price moves against your initial entry, the EA adds positions based on market movement (step distance), not time.
✔ Global Trailing Basket Take-Profit
The entire basket (all symbols combined) is closed when:
-
Profit reaches your target %, or
-
Trailing basket profit falls by X% from peak.
✔ Full Market-Safe Order Protection
Built-in checks before every trade:
-
Minimum/maximum lot validation
-
Volume-step correction
-
Margin availability check
-
Trade level (freeze/stop level) validation
-
Volume limit check per symbol
This ensures zero invalid trades and maximum broker compatibility.
✔ Auto Lot Based on Account Balance
The EA calculates the first lot using your risk % of balance.
✔ Information Dashboard
Shows:
-
Total positions
-
Profit per pair
-
Combined basket profit
-
Trailing status
-
Equity & balance
⚙️ Input Parameters (with Explanation)
General Trend Filters
-
InpTF – timeframe for EMA & RSI
-
FastEMA (9) / SlowEMA (21) – crossover logic
Lot Settings
-
Auto Lot?
-
Risk % per Basket
-
Start Lot
-
Lot Multiplier (grid scaling)
Grid System
-
Step Points per Symbol
-
Max Positions
Basket Management
-
Trailing On/Off
-
Start Trail %
-
Trail Step %
-
TP in Money
-
TP in %
-
Max Drawdown % (auto close all)
Symbols On/Off
-
EURUSDm
-
GBPUSDm
-
USDJPYm
-
XAUUSDm
Safety Modules (Auto-Activated)
-
Lot normalization
-
Margin check
-
Volume limit check
-
Freeze/stop level check
-
Price level auto-rectification
📌 Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5
-
ECN/RAW or Standard account
-
Minimum deposit recommended: $1000+
-
Works on any broker (safety checks included)
📌 Suggested Pairs
-
EURUSD
-
GBPUSD
-
USDJPY
-
XAUUSD
(Your broker symbol names must match EA inputs)
📌 Recommended Timeframe
M5 (default)
But supports any timeframe.
📌 Must Read
Our Default Setting is best for Trading Without Risk. You Can Change Setting As per Your Needs. If You Want to start with more Dollars you can change profit % as per your needs and can backtest before load Real Money.Check our 6 Months Backtest in Image and also Check Drawdown is only 30%