Hedge Ladder PRO is a powerful multi-symbol hedging + ladder trading system designed for controlled recovery and consistent basket profits.

It combines EMA 9/21 trend entries, smart hedged laddering and a global trailing basket take-profit.

Perfect for traders who want stability, auto-recovery, and multi-pair diversification.

The EA intelligently manages multiple symbols simultaneously:

✔ EURUSD

✔ GBPUSD

✔ USDJPY

✔ XAUUSD

Each pair runs its own ladder, but all profits are collected into one combined basket, allowing stronger and faster recovery.

🔥 Key Advantages

✔ EMA 9/21 Trend Entry

The EA opens the first trade only when a valid EMA 9/21 crossover occurs.

✔ Hedged Ladder Scaling

If price moves against your initial entry, the EA adds positions based on market movement (step distance), not time.

✔ Global Trailing Basket Take-Profit

The entire basket (all symbols combined) is closed when:

Profit reaches your target %, or

Trailing basket profit falls by X% from peak.

✔ Full Market-Safe Order Protection

Built-in checks before every trade:

Minimum/maximum lot validation

Volume-step correction

Margin availability check

Trade level (freeze/stop level) validation

Volume limit check per symbol

This ensures zero invalid trades and maximum broker compatibility.

✔ Auto Lot Based on Account Balance

The EA calculates the first lot using your risk % of balance.

✔ Information Dashboard

Shows:

Total positions

Profit per pair

Combined basket profit

Trailing status

Equity & balance

⚙️ Input Parameters (with Explanation)

General Trend Filters

InpTF – timeframe for EMA & RSI

FastEMA (9) / SlowEMA (21) – crossover logic

Lot Settings

Auto Lot?

Risk % per Basket

Start Lot

Lot Multiplier (grid scaling)

Grid System

Step Points per Symbol

Max Positions

Basket Management

Trailing On/Off

Start Trail %

Trail Step %

TP in Money

TP in %

Max Drawdown % (auto close all)

Symbols On/Off

EURUSDm

GBPUSDm

USDJPYm

XAUUSDm

Safety Modules (Auto-Activated)

Lot normalization

Margin check

Volume limit check

Freeze/stop level check

Price level auto-rectification

📌 Requirements

MetaTrader 5

ECN/RAW or Standard account

Minimum deposit recommended: $1000+

Works on any broker (safety checks included)

📌 Suggested Pairs

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

XAUUSD

(Your broker symbol names must match EA inputs)

📌 Recommended Timeframe

M5 (default)

But supports any timeframe.





📌 Must Read