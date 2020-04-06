Viola Gold Scalper – Advanced XAUUSD Algorithmic Trading System

Viola Gold Scalper is an advanced fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD. It specializes in detecting moments when the market becomes calm, predictable, and ideal for systematic scalping. The EA combines sophisticated volume analysis, sideways-market detection, and time-filtered execution to produce stable trading behavior with controlled drawdown.

This system has been traded and refined over a long period, demonstrating strong consistency and the ability to operate under varying market conditions. A long-term live record has been maintained since April 2025, showing the EA’s capability to deliver steady growth even during changing volatility cycles. Although one period experienced higher drawdown, the vast majority of trading days show controlled risk levels, with daily drawdown typically staying below three percent. The strategy’s robustness has allowed it to be used on multiple funded accounts and to pass several prop-firm evaluations.

Core Trading Logic

1. Volume Compression Detection

Gold often becomes unstable during high-volatility spikes. Viola Gold Scalper avoids these periods entirely. The EA measures multiple volume conditions and trades only when the market enters a low-volume, controlled environment. These moments tend to produce smooth micro-movements ideal for scalping.

2. Sideways-Market Filter

A custom sideways filter analyzes momentum compression, Bollinger-based ranges, and volatility structure to detect when price is moving inside a quiet consolidation. The EA trades only when this condition is met, significantly reducing the chance of entering near impulsive moves.

3. Time-Filtered Scalping Sessions

The default configuration focuses on two carefully researched time windows. These sessions historically provide the most stable price behavior for XAUUSD. This approach minimizes exposure to unpredictable hours and supports low drawdown.

4. Smart Risk and Trade Management

The EA includes multiple safety layers:

• Spread and execution filter

• Trailing stop system

• Session lockout logic

• Volume boundaries

• Sideways confirmation

• Optional daily drawdown limit

• Controlled multi-position sequences

None of the methods involve martingale, arbitrage, or any form of aggressive doubling strategy.

Performance Characteristics

Viola Gold Scalper has shown strong consistency in long-term trading, with periods of high profitability when volatility aligns with the strategy’s model. It has been used on multiple private and funded accounts, successfully passing several evaluations thanks to its stable risk structure and absence of prohibited tactics. The EA is capable of generating significant long-term growth when used with proper risk settings and high-quality execution.

Results may vary between brokers due to spread, liquidity, and execution speed. The EA was designed for ECN environments with tight spreads and low latency. Users seeking the lowest drawdown should operate the default settings, while advanced users willing to accept slightly higher drawdown can expand the trading windows to increase opportunity frequency.

Key Features

• Automated XAUUSD scalper

• Advanced volume compression model

• Sideways-market detection for stable entries

• Session-based trading logic

• Spread and volatility filters

• Trailing stop and intelligent re-entry mechanisms

• No martingale or arbitrage

• Compatible with prop-firm rules

• Designed for long-term consistency

• Easy to use, optimized default settings





Recommended Conditions









• Symbol: XAUUSD





•Timeframe 5 min



• Account type: ECN/RAW with low spread



• VPS or stable low-latency hosting



• Default settings for conservative drawdown



• Optional expanded sessions for higher-return mode





Who Is This EA For?

• Traders seeking low drawdown automated systems

• Users who prefer steady and controlled growth

• Prop-firm traders needing a rule-compliant strategy

• Gold traders wanting an edge during calm market periods

• Investors looking for a scalable, long-term model

Important Notes

• The EA does not use martingale, grid expansion, or arbitrage.

• Past performance does not guarantee future results.

• Market conditions may affect profitability, and results vary by broker.

• It is recommended to test risk levels on a demo before going live.





Due to the EA’s advanced logic, multi-filter system, and volume-based calculations, long-range backtests can run slowly on some terminals. This is normal and expected for strategies using multi-timeframe analysis and custom volume models.

▶ To speed up testing, we recommend backtesting month-by-month or in smaller date ranges.

This produces faster results, allows finer optimization, and provides a clearer view of how the EA performs in different market cycles.