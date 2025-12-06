SLS Tutelege

Product Name: SavasaLaS Tutelage | Pro Price Action Compass

Stop guessing. Start trading with Confluence.

SavasaLaS Tutelage is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system designed for the serious Price Action trader. It eliminates chart noise by strictly enforcing the three pillars of institutional trading: Market Structure, Trend Direction, and Candlestick Verification.

Unlike standard indicators that flood your chart with weak signals, SavasaLaS Tutelage waits for the "Perfect Opportunity"—where Support/Resistance aligns with the Trend and a confirmed Reversal Pattern.

Key Features

1. Dynamic Market Structure (Fractal S&R) Automatically identifies high-probability Support and Resistance zones using institutional fractal logic. It looks "left and right" to find true swing points, ensuring you trade from valid liquidity levels.

2. Institutional Trend Filtering Never trade against the flow. The engine uses an internal EMA trend baseline to filter out counter-trend signals.

Bullish: Only signals Buys when price is above the baseline.

Bearish: Only signals Sells when price is below the baseline.

3. Calibrated Price Action Patterns The core engine detects specific, high-reliability reversal patterns:

Bullish/Bearish Engulfing

Hammer & Shooting Star

Note: Signals are only generated if these patterns occur strictly within the proximity of a valid S&R zone.

4. Integrated Risk Manager (The Game Changer) Stop calculating lot sizes manually. When a signal appears, the built-in Risk Engine calculates the exact Lot Size based on your account balance and risk percentage (e.g., 1%). It tells you exactly how much to trade to stay safe.

5. The "Compass" Dashboard A beautiful, glass-styled dashboard tracks your session performance in real-time:

Daily Profit/Loss Tracker (Resets every 24h)

Daily Trade Count

Live Spread Monitoring

Current Market Trend Status

How to Trade

Wait for a Signal: Look for the Blue Arrow (Buy) or Red Arrow (Sell). Check the Dashboard: Ensure the "Market Trend" agrees with the arrow direction. Execute: Use the "Rec. Lots" displayed on the dashboard for your entry. Stop Loss: Place your SL at the level indicated by the indicator (based on the S&R zone + padding).

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

SR Period : Sensitivity of the Support/Resistance zones (Default: 10).

Trend Baseline : Period of the EMA used for trend filtering (Default: 200).

Strict Trend : If true, applies stricter filtering rules.

Proximity : How close (in points) price must be to a level to trigger a signal.

Risk Management

Risk % : The percentage of your balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0).

SL Padding : Extra breathing room (in points) added to the Stop Loss calculation.

Visuals

Show Dashboard : Toggle the on-chart panel.

Transparency : Adjust the glass-effect opacity.

Important Notes

No Repainting: Signals are confirmed on the candle close.

Auto-Cleanup: To keep your charts clean, signals older than 24 hours are automatically removed.

Multi-Currency: Works on all Forex pairs, Indices, and Metals.

Elevate your trading discipline today with SavasaLaS Tutelage , "a guardian to better trading decisions".