Murrey Math Volume and Market Profile

Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile

Stop guessing.

Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile is an all-in-one institutional-grade trading system...

Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile

Stop guessing. 

Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile is an all-in-one institutional-grade trading system that combines:

  • Murrey Math Framework – geometric price structure & key reaction levels
  • Market Profile – time-based value, balance & auction structure
  • Volume Profile – volume-by-price distribution, HVNs, LVNs, POC

This is not a simple “signal” indicator. It is a complete market-reading engine designed to give you clarity, structure and understanding in any market condition.

Why Market & Volume Profile Matter

The market is an auction. Price moves to find balance between buyers and sellers. Market Profile and Volume Profile let you see this process in a structured way:

  • Market Profile organizes price by time spent at each level, revealing:
    • Where the market accepts price (value)
    • Where it rejects price (imbalance)
    • Daily structure: balanced days vs trending days
  • Volume Profile shows how much volume traded at each price level, revealing:
    • High-volume nodes (HVNs) – strong support/resistance
    • Low-volume nodes (LVNs) – fast-move zones and rejection areas
    • True liquidity zones where smart money is active

By combining both, you get a 3-dimensional view of the market: value, volume and price behaviour. This is the type of information professional traders rely on for decision-making.

Main Components of the Indicator

1. Murrey Math Trading Engine

  • Automatic Murrey Math levels on the chart
  • Clear overbought / oversold zones
  • Directional bias and reaction levels for intraday and swing trades

2. Advanced Market Profile

  • Daily / Weekly / Monthly profiles
  • Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL) and Point of Control (POC)
  • Profile-based support/resistance and balance vs trend recognition
  • Intraday session profiles (Asia, Europe, US) with individual color schemes

3. Volume Profile & Volume-by-Price

  • Volume histogram by price, directly on the chart
  • Value area & POC based on volume, not just time
  • HVN/LVN zones for precise entries, exits and stop placement
  • Single prints, gaps, and low-participation areas

4. Forbex Volume & Utility Modules

  • Forbexfilters (optional layers)
  • Smart toggle buttons for quick on/off control of each module
  • Symbol changer panel for fast market navigation
  • Clean interface designed for professional day-to-day use

How This Helps Your Trading

  • Objective levels – you trade from real value areas, not guessed lines.
  • Better entries & exits – use HVNs/LVNs, VAH/VAL and POC for precise execution.
  • Improved risk management – stops and targets are placed at logical auction levels.
  • Clarity of context – quickly see if the day is likely to be balanced or trending.
  • Less emotional trading – decisions supported by clear profiles and volume behaviour.

Instead of stacking many unrelated indicators, you get one integrated system that shows you where the market is doing business and where it is likely to move next.

Who This Indicator Is For

  • Forex, indices, commodities and crypto traders using MT4
  • Intraday and swing traders who want to understand institutional behaviour
  • Profile traders who appreciate Market Profile & Volume Profile but want them integrated with Murrey Math and volume tools
  • Traders who want to move from “indicator guessing” to structured, evidence-based trading

Recommended Use

  • Apply Murrey Math levels to define the main structural zones.
  • Use Market Profile to understand session behaviour (balance vs trend).
  • Use Volume Profile to confirm whether levels are supported.
  • Combine with your own price action / orderflow rules for entries.

With Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile you are not buying a simple signal generator — you are adding a professional market analysis framework to your platform.

This can easily become the only indicator you need on your chart.

