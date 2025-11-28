Pro Trader Panel Advanced MT5 Trade Assistant
- 유틸리티
- Yadi Supriadi
- 버전: 1.3
- 업데이트됨: 4 12월 2025
- 활성화: 5
Trade Panel MT5 • One-Click Trading • Risk Manager • Smart Hedging
An all-in-one MT5 trading panel designed for traders who need speed, precision, and professional-grade control.
Perfect for Scalpers, Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Grid/Martingale users who want to execute and manage trades instantly with institutional efficiency.
🔥 Why Pro Trade Panel Is Different
Most panels only offer simple entry buttons.
This one gives you a full trading system.
⚡ 1. Turbo Execution (Ultra-Fast Engine)
-
Close hundreds of positions instantly
-
Delete all pending orders within milliseconds
-
Zero delay, zero clutter
-
Perfect for scalpers and high-frequency manual traders
🛡️ 2. Smart Auto Hedge (Locking, Partial & Switching)
A dynamic hedging system with three modes:
-
Locking (1.0x) — neutralize exposure instantly
-
Partial Hedge (<1.0x) — reduce risk without a full lock
-
Switching (>1.0x) — reverse position dominance to follow the trend
A powerful recovery tool for high-volatility markets.
🧠 3. Dual-Mode Layering
Grid Mode
Split your volume into multiple layers with one click.
Smart Martingale
Averaging based on the last position with intelligent step logic.
⚓ 4. Smart Anchor Trailing Stop
A hybrid trailing algorithm:
-
Percentage trailing
-
Proportional trailing
-
Basket trailing (trails the average price of all open positions)
Advanced management for trending markets.
💎 Key Features
🔹 Risk Management
-
Daily Profit / Max Loss protection system
-
Auto lot calculation based on % risk or money
-
Automatic validations (margin, algo trading status, symbol settings)
🔹 Advanced Entry Tools
-
Shift + Click = Place Pullback Grid
-
Normal Click = Breakout Orders
-
Quick order modifications
-
Market & pending orders
🔹 Professional UI/UX
-
Clean responsive layout
-
3 themes: Dark, Light, Blue
-
Tooltips for every feature
-
Optimized for all chart sizes
🧭 How To Use
-
Attach to any MT5 chart
-
Select Risk Mode (Fixed or % Risk)
-
Set Daily Protection (optional)
-
Execute trades with one click
📌 Why Traders Choose This Panel
-
Faster than typical utility panels
-
Designed for high-speed manual trading
-
Safe for beginners, powerful for experts
-
No hidden logic — full transparency
-
Lightweight & low CPU usage
🔄 Updates & Changelog
-
New smart trailing stop feature
-
Bug fixes
Pending order execution and bulk order closing with hundreds of layers now work in a blink of an eye — executed instantly and reliably.
📥 Try the Demo
Download the demo and test the speed yourself.