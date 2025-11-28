Pro Trader Panel Advanced MT5 Trade Assistant

Trade Panel MT5 • One-Click Trading • Risk Manager • Smart Hedging

An all-in-one MT5 trading panel designed for traders who need speed, precision, and professional-grade control.

Perfect for Scalpers, Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Grid/Martingale users who want to execute and manage trades instantly with institutional efficiency.


🔥 Why Pro Trade Panel Is Different

Most panels only offer simple entry buttons.
This one gives you a full trading system.


1. Turbo Execution (Ultra-Fast Engine)

  • Close hundreds of positions instantly

  • Delete all pending orders within milliseconds

  • Zero delay, zero clutter

  • Perfect for scalpers and high-frequency manual traders


🛡️ 2. Smart Auto Hedge (Locking, Partial & Switching)

A dynamic hedging system with three modes:

  • Locking (1.0x) — neutralize exposure instantly

  • Partial Hedge (<1.0x) — reduce risk without a full lock

  • Switching (>1.0x) — reverse position dominance to follow the trend

A powerful recovery tool for high-volatility markets.


🧠 3. Dual-Mode Layering

Grid Mode

Split your volume into multiple layers with one click.

Smart Martingale

Averaging based on the last position with intelligent step logic.


4. Smart Anchor Trailing Stop

A hybrid trailing algorithm:

  • Percentage trailing

  • Proportional trailing

  • Basket trailing (trails the average price of all open positions)

Advanced management for trending markets.


💎 Key Features

🔹 Risk Management

  • Daily Profit / Max Loss protection system

  • Auto lot calculation based on % risk or money

  • Automatic validations (margin, algo trading status, symbol settings)

🔹 Advanced Entry Tools

  • Shift + Click = Place Pullback Grid

  • Normal Click = Breakout Orders

  • Quick order modifications

  • Market & pending orders

🔹 Professional UI/UX

  • Clean responsive layout

  • 3 themes: Dark, Light, Blue

  • Tooltips for every feature

  • Optimized for all chart sizes


🧭 How To Use

  1. Attach to any MT5 chart

  2. Select Risk Mode (Fixed or % Risk)

  3. Set Daily Protection (optional)

  4. Execute trades with one click


📌 Why Traders Choose This Panel

  • Faster than typical utility panels

  • Designed for high-speed manual trading

  • Safe for beginners, powerful for experts

  • No hidden logic — full transparency

  • Lightweight & low CPU usage


🔄 Updates & Changelog

  • New smart trailing stop feature

  • Bug fixes

Pending order execution and bulk order closing with hundreds of layers now work in a blink of an eye — executed instantly and reliably.


📥 Try the Demo

Download the demo and test the speed yourself.


