Pro Trader Panel Advanced MT5 Trade Assistant

Trade Panel MT5 • One-Click Trading • Risk Manager • Smart Hedging

An all-in-one MT5 trading panel designed for traders who need speed, precision, and professional-grade control.

Perfect for Scalpers, Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Grid/Martingale users who want to execute and manage trades instantly with institutional efficiency.

Most panels only offer simple entry buttons.

This one gives you a full trading system.

Close hundreds of positions instantly

Delete all pending orders within milliseconds

Zero delay, zero clutter

Perfect for scalpers and high-frequency manual traders

🛡️

A dynamic hedging system with three modes:

Locking (1.0x) — neutralize exposure instantly

Partial Hedge (<1.0x) — reduce risk without a full lock

Switching (>1.0x) — reverse position dominance to follow the trend

A powerful recovery tool for high-volatility markets.

Grid Mode

Split your volume into multiple layers with one click.

Smart Martingale

Averaging based on the last position with intelligent step logic.

A hybrid trailing algorithm:

Percentage trailing

Proportional trailing

Basket trailing (trails the average price of all open positions)

Advanced management for trending markets.

🔹 Risk Management

Daily Profit / Max Loss protection system

Auto lot calculation based on % risk or money

Automatic validations (margin, algo trading status, symbol settings)

🔹 Advanced Entry Tools

Shift + Click = Place Pullback Grid

Normal Click = Breakout Orders

Quick order modifications

Market & pending orders

🔹 Professional UI/UX

Clean responsive layout

3 themes: Dark, Light, Blue

Tooltips for every feature

Optimized for all chart sizes

Attach to any MT5 chart Select Risk Mode (Fixed or % Risk) Set Daily Protection (optional) Execute trades with one click

Faster than typical utility panels

Designed for high-speed manual trading

Safe for beginners, powerful for experts

No hidden logic — full transparency

Lightweight & low CPU usage

New smart trailing stop feature

Bug fixes

Pending order execution and bulk order closing with hundreds of layers now work in a blink of an eye — executed instantly and reliably.

Download the demo and test the speed yourself.