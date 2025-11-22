SMC Institutional Order Flow

Trade in the Footsteps of the Institutions

The SMC Institutional Order Flow indicator brings the power of professional trading strategies directly to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Based on the core principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this advanced tool automatically maps the key levels and structures used by banks and large institutions to move the market.

Stop guessing and start seeing the market through the lens of order flow. This all-in-one suite identifies where institutions have placed their orders, where liquidity is stored, and when they are actively entering the market.

Key Features & Order Flow Analysis

The indicator provides a complete visual representation of institutional order flow by identifying:

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Automatically detects and highlights inefficiencies in the market where buy-side or sell-side liquidity was taken. These act as immediate magnets for price.

  • Order Blocks (OB): Pinpoints the last bullish or bearish candle before a significant move—the precise zones where institutional pending orders are clustered.

  • Market Structure Shifts: Clearly plots Breaks of Structure (BOS) and Changes of Character (CHoCH), giving you an objective view of the trend's direction and momentum.

  • Swing Highs & Lows: The foundational building blocks of price action are automatically marked, forming the basis for all structural analysis.

  • Equal Highs & Lows (EQL/EQH): Identifies potential failure points or consolidation zones, key for spotting reversals and breakouts.

  • Discount & Premium Zones: Visually divides the chart into areas where "smart money" accumulates (Discount) and distributes (Premium), helping you buy low and sell high.

Intelligent Confluence Engine: Your Edge in the Market

Many indicators give you signals, but not all signals are created equal. The SMC Institutional Order Flow features a proprietary Confluence Alert System that filters for only the highest-probability setups.

You receive an alert ONLY when three powerful elements align:

  1. A new Fair Value Gap is formed.

  2. A new Order Block is identified.

  3. The overall Market Structure Trend confirms the same direction.

This multi-factor verification drastically reduces noise and false signals, focusing your attention on trades with the highest potential, just like the institutions do.

Why This Indicator is Essential for Your Trading

  • Actionable Order Flow: Transforms complex market theory into clear, visual trading signals.

  • Save Hours of Analysis: Automates the entire process of identifying SMC levels, freeing you to focus on execution.

  • Non-Repainting: All drawn objects (FVGs, OB, Structure) are based on confirmed past price action and will not disappear or change once printed.

  • Multi-Timeframe & Instrument Ready: Works seamlessly across all timeframes and any liquid asset class (Forex, Indices, Commodities).

Input Parameters

  • Swing Detection: Adjust the lookback period for swing points.

  • Visuals: Toggle visibility and colors for FVGs, Order Blocks, Structure, Swings, EQL/EQH, and Discount/Premium.

  • Alerts: Enable/disable standard alerts and the advanced Confluence System. Set push notifications and alert throttle time.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Use higher-timeframe structure on lower-timeframe charts.

FAQ

Q: Does this indicator repaint?
A: No. It uses confirmed, closed candles to draw all objects. Once a Fair Value Gap, Order Block, or Structure Break is plotted, it remains on the chart and does not repaint.

Q: What makes the "Confluence Alert" special?
A: It is the core of this indicator's value. Instead of being alerted to every single event, you only get notified when multiple high-probability factors (FVG + OB + Structure) line up, mimicking a true institutional entry zone and filtering out up to 80% of the noise.

Q: Is it suitable for beginners?
A: Yes. While it is a powerful professional tool, the visual clarity and automated alerts make it an excellent learning aid for those new to Smart Money Concepts.

Q: What is the best timeframe to use it on?
A: It performs exceptionally well on H1 and higher timeframes for swing trading, but is also effective on M5 and M15 for scalping when combined with proper risk management.

Start Trading with Institutional Insight Today

Don't just follow the price—understand the force behind it. The SMC Institutional Order Flow indicator is your window into the strategies of the market's biggest players.

Add it to your chart today and transform the way you see the markets.



Tags: ICT, Smart Money, SMC, Order Blocks, FVG, Fair Value Gap, BOS, CHoCH, Breaker Block, Liquidity Grab, Institutional Trading, Inner Circle Trader


TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
지표
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Elliot Wave Advance Drawing Tools For MT5
Mohd Firuz Fahmi Bin Yusoff
지표
Elliott Wave Drawing Tool for MT5 – The Ultimate Professional Wave Mapping System Take your market analysis to the next level with the Elliott Wave Drawing Tool for MT5 , an advanced charting solution designed for traders who demand precision, speed, and complete control in wave labeling. Engineered for both beginners and expert Elliotticians, this tool transforms manual wave marking into a smooth, intuitive, and highly accurate experience. Built with a smart drawing engine , this indicator lets
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
지표
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Candles Indicator for MT5
Mikhail Gudyrin
지표
A visualization system for favorite candlesticks price action patterns. Once attached, indicator will automatically mark next patterns on the chart: Pinocchio bar  - a small-body bar with a long 'nose', very well-known reverse pattern; Inside bar  - a bar whose range lies inside the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Outside bar  - a bar whose range exceeds the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Rails pattern  - two consequent opposite bars wit
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
지표
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
지표
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
지표
MT4 버전  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는 Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels 거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Levels를 사
Visual Bronze Path Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Bronze Path Indicator The Bronze Path Indicator is a powerful yet customizable trading tool designed to help traders identify potential market opportunities using advanced technical analysis. This indicator provides a clear visual representation of buy and sell signals, ensuring traders can make informed decisions based on market conditions. Please note that this indicator is not optimized; it is created for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your trading strategy and preferences. Ho
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
지표
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
지표
KT Renko Patterns는 렌코 차트를 벽돌 하나하나 분석하여, 전 세계 다양한 금융 시장에서 트레이더들이 자주 사용하는 유명한 차트 패턴들을 찾아냅니다. 시간 기반 차트와 비교하면, 렌코 차트는 시각적으로 단순하고 깔끔하여 패턴 중심의 트레이딩이 훨씬 쉽게 가능합니다. KT Renko Patterns에는 다양한 렌코 패턴이 포함되어 있으며, 이 중 상당수는 Prashant Shah의 저서 『Profitable Trading with Renko Charts』에서 자세히 설명되어 있습니다. KT Renko Patterns 인디케이터를 기반으로 한 100% 자동화된 EA는 여기에서 이용할 수 있습니다 - KT Renko Patterns EA . 기능 소개 최대 8개의 명확한 렌코 패턴을 거래할 수 있어, 혼동 없이 신뢰도 높은 트레이딩이 가능합니다. 객관성을 제공하기 위해 각 패턴에는 손절선과 피보나치 목표가 함께 제공됩니다. KT Renko Patterns는 각 패턴의 정
Fractal 358 Plus
Renato Fridschtein
지표
Fractal 358 Plus is a predictive indicator that provides the clearest sight of price movements. Identifying graphic patterns such as Caixote (Crate), Pivot and Inside Candle , it shows entries and exits spots, as well as threats to your trades in the markets. It comes ready to use with B3 Mini Index (WIN$ series) and can be adjusted to use with any asset and timeframe. Fractal 358 unravels price movement Based on the Fibonacci sequence, Fractal 358 is a new and different way of reading and und
PinBar Pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT5용 Crypto_Forex 지표 PINBAR 패턴, 재도색 및 지연 없음. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 가격 변동 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. - 이 지표는 차트에서 다음과 같은 핀바를 감지합니다. - 상승 핀바 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 하락 핀바 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 포함. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 지지/저항 레벨과 결합하기 매우 좋습니다. ................................................................................ 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 상품입니다.
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
지표
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
지표
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
ESS Enguifing Strategy Signals
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
지표
ESS 엔지니어링 상태 신호 이 표시기는 필터가 적용된 봉투형 양초를 감지하며, 이 필터는 3가지 전략으로 함께 구성되어 측정 가능한 매개변수 내에서 가능한 최대의 효과를 식별할 수 있습니다. 신호는 각 방향에 대해 위쪽 및 아래쪽 화살표로 표시되며 모바일로 알림, 이메일 및 푸시 메시지를 활성화하거나 비활성화할 수도 있습니다. 100% 효과적인 지표는 없다는 점을 언급할 가치가 있습니다. 따라서 기술 분석이나 다른 지표의 도움을 받아 자신의 전략의 효율성을 향상시켜야 합니다. ESS 엔지니어링 상태 신호 이 표시기는 필터가 적용된 봉투형 양초를 감지하며, 이 필터는 3가지 전략으로 함께 구성되어 측정 가능한 매개변수 내에서 가능한 최대의 효과를 식별할 수 있습니다. 신호는 각 방향에 대해 위쪽 및 아래쪽 화살표로 표시되며 모바일로 알림, 이메일 및 푸시 메시지를 활성화하거나 비활성화할 수도 있습니다. 100% 효과적인 지표는 없다는 점을 언급할 가치가 있습니다. 따라서
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
지표
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
지표
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Signal Strike
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
지표
Signal Strike is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that delivers clear, high‑confidence entry signals directly on your chart. Built with advanced logic that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation, this tool helps traders identify precise BUY and SELL opportunities with confidence. Unlike generic indicators, Signal Strike is engineered to filter out indecision candles and weak setups. When conditions align, the indicator plots entry, stop loss, an
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
지표
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
지표
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
지표
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
지표
DYJ BoS 지표는 다음을 포함하여 시장 구조 변화의 필수 요소를 자동으로 식별하고 표시합니다. 구조 돌파(BoS): 가격이 크게 움직여 이전 구조 지점을 돌파할 때 감지됩니다. 상승 추세선과 하락 추세선(UP & DN, 즉 연속적인 신고가와 신저가)을 표시하고, 가격이 이러한 선을 돌파하면 빨간색(BEAR)과 초록색(BULL) 화살표를 표시합니다. BoS는 일반적으로 가격이 이전 가격 움직임에 의해 확립된 스윙 저점이나 스윙 고점을 확실히 통과할 때 발생합니다. 가격이 스윙 하이보다 높거나 스윙 로우보다 낮게 움직일 경우, 이는 단순히 이전에 형성된 시장 구조를 깨는 것이므로 "브레이크아웃" 구조라고 합니다. 이는 종종 시장 심리와 추세 방향의 변화를 나타내며, 기존 추세가 지속되거나 새로운 추세가 시작됨을 알립니다. 일반적으로 마감 정확도를 높이기 위해 손절매와 이익실현을 설정하지 않는 것이 좋습니다. 최종 포지션은 일반적으로 같은 방향의 다음 돌파점에서 마감되거나 반
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
지표
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
지표
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Magic Channel Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
지표
Magic Channel Scalper 는 MetaTrader 5 터미널의 채널 표시기입니다. 이 지표를 사용하면 가장 가능성이 높은 추세 반전 지점을 찾을 수 있습니다. 대부분의 채널 표시기와 달리 Magic Channel Scalper는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 경고 시스템(경고, 이메일 및 푸시 알림)은 여러 거래 상품을 동시에 모니터링하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 차트에 표시기를 연결하면 신호가 나타나면 경고가 트리거됩니다. 우리의 경고 시스템을 사용하면 단 한 번의 포지션 개시 신호도 놓치지 않을 것입니다! 장점 스캘핑에 딱 맞습니다. 추세 반전을 식별하는 데 탁월합니다. 초보자와 숙련된 거래자에게 적합합니다. 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. 표시기가 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 유연한 경고 시스템. 차트 사용자 정의(선의 크기 및 색상) 권장 기호 USDCAD, EURUSD, USDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, GOLD. 사용에 대한 권장 사항 가격이 표시기의
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
지표
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
