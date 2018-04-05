Stock CFD Trader Multi Symbol Multi Indicator

This EA trades CFD of stocks, ETF and indices.

It offers multi-symbol capability, 7 indicators & some flexible functionality.

Indicators

  • Moving Averages
  • ADX
  • Bollinger
  • RSI
  • Pivot Points
  • Fractals
  • Price Action Swing Points


Additional functionality

  • Dynamic Lot
  • Leverage Multiplier (1.0 = No Leverage)
  • Basket Group Take Profit
  • Individual Take Profit & Stop Loss
  • Trading Direction Choice (Buy Only, Sell Only, Buy & Sell)
  • Opposite Signal Closure
  • Trading Time Filter
  • Buffer Setting for Each Indicator (Entry Distance)


Important Details!

    • This EA has no suggested default settings. It can be quickly and easily optimized by you to discover your preferred settings (I found my own pretty fast)

    • The default settings are not tradable or testable: all indicators are off, symbols field shows AAAA;BBBB;CCCC;DDDD, and TP and SL are not set.

    • When trading, optimizing or backtesting, make sure that the symbols of your choice are present in the "market watch" window. 
    •  
    • When optimizing or backtesting, choose "1 minute OHLC" modeling.

    • Choose "Every Tick" or "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" if you want to backtest a scalping strategy (very slow backtesting).

    • Even when using "1 minute OHLC", make sure that the result reasonably matches the "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks".
    •   
    • Make sure your backtest shows the swaps. If not, you will have to calculate them manually.

    • If you want to trade, simply attach the EA to the EURUSD chart.

    • At the start of each backtest, and only in backtest, the EA opens one 0.01 EURUSD trade that hols about 30 minutes. Was required for the MQL5 validation.     


    Only you can decide what to trade and how. This EA is simply an instrument in your hands.


    Much success!


    DISCLAIMER: This EA is a software tool only. I am not a financial advisor or investment manager. I do not provide financial advice or recommendations. Any backtest screenshots shown here are based on my own personal settings and are for illustration purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Your trading and investment decisions are entirely your own responsibility. 



    # Stock Trader


    추천 제품
    Astin
    Novateq Pty. Ltd
    Experts
    Use Stochastic with oversold and overbought to find trading opportunities. Use RSI to identify strength of trend anf confirm the trend matches the stochastic overbought and oversold. Trade on MACD cross matching the trend identified by Stochastic and RSI. Set stop loss at a recent swing high or swing low. Set take profit as a ratio of stop loss. Exits are on take profit and stop loss only, there is no exit signal.
    FREE
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    MA and MACD EA
    Nanthachak Khamhung
    Experts
    MA and MACD EA (MAXD) , a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions. With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether
    Divergence Rsi Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    4.33 (6)
    Experts
    Divergence RSI Trader is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (RSI Level 14). Divergence RSI Trader's strategy to find lows and highs on the chart and RSI indicator, analyze them and then open positions. EA was tested in the EURUSD H1 in the strategy tester and adjusted to this currency by default. EA has also been tested with other settings at GBPUSD M5 for 10 years and completed with good results. Because this is a free version, there will be no more tests and only updates. Please
    FREE
    Eurusd Triple Fusion AI
    Marc Henning Hruschka
    Experts
    EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI - 고급 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템 EUR/USD는 세계에서 가장 많이 거래되는 통화쌍 , 높은 유동성과 뚜렷한 방향성으로 유명합니다. 하지만 많은 트레이더가 미묘한 추세 전환과 가짜 돌파로 손실을 봅니다. EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI는 유로/달러의 독특한 특성을 정복하기 위해 특별히 설계된 차세대 EA입니다. 단일 전략 로봇은 시장이 바뀌면 실패합니다 . 우리 AI는 정교한 트리플 퓨전 방식 을 사용합니다. 한쪽에서만 시장을 보지 않고, 동시에 3가지 다른 거래 기법 으로 분석하며, 여러 전략이 고확률 신호에 일치할 때만 진입 합니다. 이 다차원 분석은 시장 노이즈를 걸러내고 EUR/USD에서 가장 통계적으로 의미 있는 기회에만 집중합니다. 범용 로봇이 아닙니다. 처음부터 한 가지 임무 만을 위해 만든 전문 도구: EUR/USD를 외과 수술 수준의 정밀도로 거래 합니다. 즉시 연결·즉시
    Bull Bat
    Ryuki Ohno
    Experts
    **본 EA(Expert Advisor)**는 단기 및 장기의 지수이동평균선(EMA20과 EMA200) 간의 이격 거리와 가격이 EMA200을 돌파하는 순간을 포착하여, 추세 방향으로 포지션을 진입하는 간단하면서도 안정적인 로직을 기반으로 작동합니다. 강한 추세가 형성된 시장을 정밀하게 노려, 추세를 따라 큰 수익 폭을 노리는 전략으로 설계되었습니다. 권장 설정: 통화쌍: USDJPY 시간 프레임: H1 (백테스트로 조정 가능) 추천 계좌 유형: ECN / 스프레드가 좁은 계좌 포함된 파일: MQL5 버전 (.mq5 파일) ️ 본 EA는 과거 가격 데이터를 기반으로 설계되었으며, 미래의 수익을 보장하지 않습니다. 실거래에 앞서 반드시 데모 계좌에서 충분한 테스트를 진행해주시기 바랍니다. 문제 발생 시 또는 기술 지원이 필요한 경우 언제든지 문의해 주세요.
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    ALL IN Trading System MT5
    Renato Takahashi
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
    SMA Macd Grid EA
    Christoph Kreher
    Experts
    Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + MACD) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when MACD value crosses MACD signal line in a special constellation. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization ru
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Combo All In One MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
    MACD Trading MT5
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    Experts
    Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
    Super Bollinger EA
    Renato Takahashi
    Experts
    Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
    DivergentMT5
    Alexander Pekhterev
    Experts
    Divergent Divergent - дивергенция является самым надежным торговым сигналом на финансовом рынке. Советник находит классические дивергенции и входит в рынок. Версия для Metatrader 4 Divergent MT4 Бэктестирование и оптимизация проводились на реальных тиках с качеством истории 99,9%. Основные принципы торговли подробнее: Робот следит за котировками и индикаторами указывающими на дивергенции; Для фильтра расхождения цены и индикатора MACD в код робота встроены дополнительные фильтры; При усилении ди
    RSI Double Cross
    Ihor Koshel
    Experts
    RSI Double Cross Robot is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management, s
    MultiTf Firmar
    WebWAVE Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
    Experts
    1) This expert advisor is based on a MACD indicator to determine trend with multi-timeframe analysis. 2) Among the inputs that can be adjusted are:-    i) Lot type (dropdown list) - Lot size                                            - Risk per trade     ii) Lot size - Minimum value is 0.01    iii) Risk per trade - Means the value of money lost if hit by a stoploss for each position    iv) Stoploss - Stop loss value in pips    v) Takeprofit - Take profit value in pips    vi) Multi-timeframe filt
    WayCof Donin
    Fabio Cunha Gaissler Donin
    Experts
    (EN) — What this EA does Wyckoff EA – Simplified (RSI + MACD) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that opens buy/sell trades on basic RSI and MACD signals, applying Stop Loss, Take Profit , and an optional Trailing Stop . It evaluates once per new bar on the selected timeframe. Entry logic Buy (LONG) when: RSI    MACD Only one of these conditions is enough to trigger an entry. Sell (SHORT) when: RSI  MACD  Again, one active signal is sufficient. Position management StopLoss and TakeProfit are set
    TSO Signal Builder MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    TSO Signal Builder MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders.
    Intraday News
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    MT5 플랫폼을 위한 Intraday News 전문 고문과 함께 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신할 준비를 하십시오! 이 최첨단 도구는 뉴스 거래용으로 특별히 설계되어 NFP(비농업 급여) 보고서와 같은 영향력이 큰 이벤트를 활용할 수 있습니다. 외환 및 주식 시장에서 한 순간도 놓치지 않을 것입니다. 랏, 거래 시간, 가격 변동 및 마틴게일 승수에 대한 조정 가능한 입력을 사용하여 거래 전략을 맞춤화하세요. Intraday News를 통해 놓친 기회에 작별 인사를 하고 수익성 있는 거래를 시작하세요! 메모: 이는 백 테스터에 뉴스를 표시하지 않으며 실시간 뉴스 이벤트를 거래하도록 설정하기 위한 것입니다. MT5 플랫폼을 위한 Intraday News 전문 고문과 함께 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신할 준비를 하십시오! 이 최첨단 도구는 뉴스 거래용으로 특별히 설계되어 NFP(비농업 급여) 보고서와 같은 영향력이 큰 이벤트를 활용할 수 있습니다. 외환 및 주식 시장에서 한 순간도 놓치지 않
    Chip Tech
    Brian Atari Omari
    Experts
    Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
    MACD Master
    AMS Trading
    Experts
    MACD Master Our MACD Master is the Expert Advisor you were searching for. It is easy to set up and brings Money Management such as automated or fixed Stop loss, risk management with fixed amount or percentage on the Account Balance or Account Equity and the most important for a solid system, the definition of the risk ratio - CRV. How does the system work? The system is based on the original idea of the MACD. Whenever the fast EMA and the slow EMA of the MACD are crossing a sell or buy signal i
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Bantam
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Experts
    Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Experts
    Investopedia FIVE EA는 다음 기사를 기반으로 합니다. https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp 거래 조건 - X 기간 EMA 및 MACD 아래에서 통화 쌍 거래가 음의 영역에 있는지 확인하십시오. - 가격이 X 기간 EMA 위로 교차할 때까지 기다린 다음 MACD가 음수에서 양수로 교차하는 과정에 있는지 또는 5개 막대 내에서 양수 영역으로 교차했는지 확인하십시오. - 20기간 EMA 위로 10핍 매수하세요. - 진입 시점의 포지션 X에 위험 금액을 더한 금액을 매도하십시오. 후반부에 스톱을 손익분기점으로 이동합니다. - 후행 정지 사용 위험 경고 ADX PRO를 구입하기 전에 관련된 위험을 인지하십시오. 과거 실적은 미래 수익성을 보장하지 않습니다(EA도 손실을 입을 수 있음). 표시된 백 테스트(예: 스크린샷)는 최상의 매개변수를 찾기 위해 고도로 최적화되어 있지만 결과
    HhBolRSIMovingAverage
    Henrique Hovoruski
    Experts
    Expert using Moving Average (Configurable), RSI entry points and Bollinger Bands (not configurable [yet]). You can decide if you want to use the Moving Average with or without Bollinger Bands and you can turn on/off the RSI also for entry/exit points. You can also turn on/off the Double Hand Feature where every entry/exit the trade will be in double, which means, selling and buying at the same time.
    FREE
    The King Hedge EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Trade Bollinger Bands combining Trend, RSI, MACD 1. Trend trading combining the Bollinger and MACD bands is done in the following sequence: - Use MACD to identify trends - Determine the potential entry point by re-checking the MA 20 of the price to see if it is in line with the trend. 2. Trade Trends with Bollinger Bands - The mid-line of bollinger bands is simply a moving average of 20 SMA20 periods, known as the Bollinger Bands' average line. - The bottom line is, when the market is in a st
    Sir Stoch and Commodities
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Experts
    An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
    HMA Crossover
    Rowan Stephan Buys
    Experts
    HMA Crossover EA HMA Crossover EA는 MetaTrader 5용으로 개발된 정밀 트렌드 추종형 EA로, 반응성이 뛰어난 Hull Moving Average(HMA)를 활용하여 거래 기회를 포착합니다. 주요 기능: 동적 HMA 교차 감지 ATR 기반 스톱로스 & 테이크프로핏 스마트 로트 사이징 유연한 매매 방향 설정 최적화된 성능 안전하고 신뢰성 높은 리스크 관리 규칙 기반 트렌드 전략을 선호하는 트레이더에게 적합합니다. 여기에서 MT5용 무료 Hull Moving Average(HMA) 지표를 다운로드하여 차트에서 표시하고 모니터링하세요:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157971?source=Site
    VIP simple training system based on EMA and ADX
    Vyacheslav Scherbak
    Experts
    1. Торговая стратегия Что делает советник: Советник следит за некотоными индикаторами и при определенном условии (или условиях) помещать торговый запрос (на продажу или покупку) в зависимости от условий. Стратегия: Используем индикатор Moving Average (скользящие средние) с периодом 8 (вы можете выбрать любой период, но в данной стратегии мы будем использовать период 8). Советник покупает, если 8-периодная скользящая средняя (далее для удобства будем называть ее MA-8) возрастает и текущая цена за
    FREE
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (236)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (397)
    Experts
    안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.86 (28)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.77 (56)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    4.5 (18)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (102)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.64 (22)
    Experts
    라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.87 (15)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (15)
    Experts
    개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 를 위해 특별히 설계된 전문가 고문(Expert Advisor)입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 시간대(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1)에서 트리거되는 9가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드(grid), 마틴게일(martingale) 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 개설된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 와 이익 실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 실시간 신호   |   공지 채널  | 세트 파일 다운로드 v2.5 9가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 시간대에서 동시에 XAUUSD 차트를 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 정의된 하락 패턴 이후 잠재적인 강세(bullis
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.8 (35)
    Experts
    X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    2.72 (29)
    Experts
    중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (497)
    Experts
    소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 499에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.52 (77)
    Experts
    심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (9)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (6)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.45 (66)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Vortex Turbo EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Experts
    보텍스 터보 — “폭풍을 거래하고, 보텍스를 제어하세요” Vortex Turbo는 지능형 트레이딩의 다음 진화 단계를 제시하는 독보적인 플랫폼으로, 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 적응형 시장 로직, 그리고 정밀한 리스크 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 검증된 알고리즘 원칙을 기반으로 구축된 Vortex Turbo는 새로운 차원의 예측 인텔리전스를 통해 다양한 전략을 하나의 고속 생태계로 통합합니다. 금(XAUUSD(GOLD)) 스캘핑 전문가로 설계된 Vortex Turbo는 제어된 마틴게일 및 평균화 그리드 전략을 사용하며, 각   포지션은 내장된 손절매 기능으로 완벽하게 보호되어   강력함, 정확성, 그리고 안전성 사이의 완벽한 균형을 보장합니다. 정말 중요합니다! 전문가 서비스를 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항이 담긴 안내를 보내드리겠습니다. $555 가격은 1월 19일 월요일까지 유효합니다. 이후 가격은 $675로 인상됩니다. (최종 가격 $1999) Vo
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.14 (28)
    Experts
    특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
    Cheat Engine
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.71 (7)
    Experts
    Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 199  USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.74 (92)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.16 (19)
    Experts
    XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속도와 신호 품질 간의 최적 균형) 레버리지 : 최소 1
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.48 (90)
    Experts
    소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
    Pivot Killer
    BLODSALGO LIMITED
    4.63 (24)
    Experts
    장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
    XAU Master EA
    Branislav Bridzik
    5 (8)
    Experts
    XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    Experts
    퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
    Gold Atlas
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    5 (7)
    Experts
    소품 준비 완료! 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과     |    공개 커뮤니티 출시 가격: 249달러, 다음 가격: 349달러 (재고 6개 남음) 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다. 이 전략은 2006년부
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.21 (14)
    Experts
    Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.59 (27)
    Experts
    새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Chart Exporter
    Jan Krendel
    유틸리티
    This free script exports chart data to a csv file. Just attach it to the chart, set the desired inputs and click OK. To find the file follow the next path : File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL5 -> Files. The csv file will include the next data: date hour open high low close volume spread.  To open the file you can use Notepad, Microsoft Excel, OpenOffice Calc, etc. Visit my profile soon for more products.
    FREE
    Duplicate Positions Remover EA
    Jan Krendel
    Experts
    This simple EA protects from accidental opening of more than one identical positions (same symbol + same volume + same direction) whether by another EA or manually. If more than one such position is opened, it will immediately close them except the original one. For example, if your another EA needs to open one GBPUSD 0.12 short position, but accidentally opened two GBPUSD 0.12 short positions, the Duplicate Positions Remover will immediately close the duplicate, and leave only the original one.
    FREE
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변