Stock CFD Trader Multi Symbol Multi Indicator

This EA trades CFD of stocks, ETF and indices.

It offers multi-symbol capability, 7 indicators & some flexible functionality.

Indicators

  • Moving Averages
  • ADX
  • Bollinger
  • RSI
  • Pivot Points
  • Fractals
  • Price Action Swing Points


Additional functionality

  • Dynamic Lot
  • Leverage Multiplier (1.0 = No Leverage)
  • Basket Group Take Profit
  • Individual Take Profit & Stop Loss
  • Trading Direction Choice (Buy Only, Sell Only, Buy & Sell)
  • Opposite Signal Closure
  • Trading Time Filter
  • Buffer Setting for Each Indicator (Entry Distance)


Important Details!

    • This EA has no suggested default settings. It can be quickly and easily optimized by you to discover your preferred settings (I found my own pretty fast)

    • The default settings are not tradable or testable: all indicators are off, symbols field shows AAAA;BBBB;CCCC;DDDD, and TP and SL are not set.

    • When trading, optimizing or backtesting, make sure that the symbols of your choice are present in the "market watch" window. 
    •  
    • When optimizing or backtesting, choose "1 minute OHLC" modeling.

    • Choose "Every Tick" or "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" if you want to backtest a scalping strategy (very slow backtesting).

    • Even when using "1 minute OHLC", make sure that the result reasonably matches the "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks".
    •   
    • Make sure your backtest shows the swaps. If not, you will have to calculate them manually.

    • If you want to trade, simply attach the EA to the EURUSD chart.

    • At the start of each backtest, and only in backtest, the EA opens one 0.01 EURUSD trade that hols about 30 minutes. Was required for the MQL5 validation.     


    Only you can decide what to trade and how. This EA is simply an instrument in your hands.


    Much success!


    DISCLAIMER: This EA is a software tool only. I am not a financial advisor or investment manager. I do not provide financial advice or recommendations. Any backtest screenshots shown here are based on my own personal settings and are for illustration purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Your trading and investment decisions are entirely your own responsibility. 



    # Stock Trader


