Stock CFD Trader Multi Symbol Multi Indicator

This EA trades CFD of stocks, ETF and indices.

It offers multi-symbol capability, 7 indicators & some flexible functionality.

Indicators

  • Moving Averages
  • ADX
  • Bollinger
  • RSI
  • Pivot Points
  • Fractals
  • Price Action Swing Points


Additional functionality

  • Dynamic Lot
  • Leverage Multiplier (1.0 = No Leverage)
  • Basket Group Take Profit
  • Individual Take Profit & Stop Loss
  • Trading Direction Choice (Buy Only, Sell Only, Buy & Sell)
  • Opposite Signal Closure
  • Trading Time Filter
  • Buffer Setting for Each Indicator (Entry Distance)


Important Details!

    • This EA has no suggested default settings. It can be quickly and easily optimized by you to discover your preferred settings (I found my own pretty fast)

    • The default settings are not tradable or testable: all indicators are off, symbols field shows AAAA;BBBB;CCCC;DDDD, and TP and SL are not set.

    • When trading, optimizing or backtesting, make sure that the symbols of your choice are present in the "market watch" window. 
    •  
    • When optimizing or backtesting, choose "1 minute OHLC" modeling.

    • Choose "Every Tick" or "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" if you want to backtest a scalping strategy (very slow backtesting).

    • Even when using "1 minute OHLC", make sure that the result reasonably matches the "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks".
    •   
    • Make sure your backtest shows the swaps. If not, you will have to calculate them manually.

    • If you want to trade, simply attach the EA to the EURUSD chart.

    • At the start of each backtest, and only in backtest, the EA opens one 0.01 EURUSD trade that hols about 30 minutes. Was required for the MQL5 validation.     


    Only you can decide what to trade and how. This EA is simply an instrument in your hands.


    Much success!


    DISCLAIMER: This EA is a software tool only. I am not a financial advisor or investment manager. I do not provide financial advice or recommendations. Any backtest screenshots shown here are based on my own personal settings and are for illustration purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Your trading and investment decisions are entirely your own responsibility. 



    # Stock Trader


    推荐产品
    Astin
    Novateq Pty. Ltd
    专家
    Use Stochastic with oversold and overbought to find trading opportunities. Use RSI to identify strength of trend anf confirm the trend matches the stochastic overbought and oversold. Trade on MACD cross matching the trend identified by Stochastic and RSI. Set stop loss at a recent swing high or swing low. Set take profit as a ratio of stop loss. Exits are on take profit and stop loss only, there is no exit signal.
    FREE
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    专家
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    MA and MACD EA
    Nanthachak Khamhung
    专家
    MA and MACD EA (MAXD) , a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions. With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether
    Divergence Rsi Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    4.33 (6)
    专家
    Divergence RSI Trader is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (RSI Level 14). Divergence RSI Trader's strategy to find lows and highs on the chart and RSI indicator, analyze them and then open positions. EA was tested in the EURUSD H1 in the strategy tester and adjusted to this currency by default. EA has also been tested with other settings at GBPUSD M5 for 10 years and completed with good results. Because this is a free version, there will be no more tests and only updates. Please
    FREE
    Eurusd Triple Fusion AI
    Marc Henning Hruschka
    专家
    EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI - 高级算法交易系统 EUR/USD 是全球交易量最大的货币对 ，以高流动性与清晰方向著称。但许多交易者因趋势微妙转折和假突破而亏损。EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI 是专为欧元/美元量身打造的新一代智能交易系统（EA）。 不同于单一策略机器人——市场一变就失效 ，我们的 AI 采用三重融合技术 。它不只从一个角度看盘，而是同时用三种独立交易逻辑 进行分析，仅在多策略高概率信号重合时才开单 。这种多维过滤能剔除市场噪音，专注捕捉 EUR/USD 中最具统计意义的交易机会。 这不是通用机器人。它是专为单一使命打造的精密工具：以外科手术级精度交易 EUR/USD。 即插即用！ EA 最低只需 $10 启动资金。 每售出 10 份，价格上涨 $50。 核心功能： 三重融合 AI 核心 ：三种高级策略协同工作： 动能融合：用 ADX + MACD 捕捉强势方向 均值回归引擎：用 CCI + Williams %R 识别超买超卖 突破矩阵：用成交量验证真实突破与波动
    Bull Bat
    Ryuki Ohno
    专家
    **本EA（智能交易系统）**基于短期和长期的指数移动平均线（EMA20 和 EMA200）之间的乖离距离，以及价格穿越EMA200的瞬间，来判断入场时机。策略简单但稳定，在价格突破关键均线时顺势入场。 本EA专为强趋势行情设计，采用顺势操作方式，目标是获取较大的价格波动收益。 推荐参数： 货币对： USDJPY 时间周期： H1（可根据回测结果进行调整） 推荐账户类型： ECN / 点差较低的账户 包含文件： MQL5版本（.mq5 文件） 检查 EMA20 和 EMA200 之间的背离距离是否超过一定水平 检查买入价和卖出价是否处于 EMA200 之间的交叉状态 满足每个条件时，按趋势方向入场 出现止损 (SL) 后，禁止再次入场，直到经过一定数量的条形图为止 为每个买入/卖出设置单独的神奇数字，以管理风险。 ️ 本EA基于历史行情进行开发，无法保证未来收益。 在进行实盘操作前，请务必通过模拟账户进行充分测试。 如有问题或需要技术支持，欢迎随时联系。
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    专家
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    ALL IN Trading System MT5
    Renato Takahashi
    5 (1)
    专家
    ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
    SMA Macd Grid EA
    Christoph Kreher
    专家
    Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + MACD) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when MACD value crosses MACD signal line in a special constellation. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization ru
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    专家
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Combo All In One MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    专家
    Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
    MACD Trading MT5
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    专家
    Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
    Super Bollinger EA
    Renato Takahashi
    专家
    Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
    DivergentMT5
    Alexander Pekhterev
    专家
    Divergent Divergent - дивергенция является самым надежным торговым сигналом на финансовом рынке. Советник находит классические дивергенции и входит в рынок. Версия для Metatrader 4 Divergent MT4 Бэктестирование и оптимизация проводились на реальных тиках с качеством истории 99,9%. Основные принципы торговли подробнее: Робот следит за котировками и индикаторами указывающими на дивергенции; Для фильтра расхождения цены и индикатора MACD в код робота встроены дополнительные фильтры; При усилении ди
    RSI Double Cross
    Ihor Koshel
    专家
    RSI Double Cross Robot is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management, s
    MultiTf Firmar
    WebWAVE Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
    专家
    1) This expert advisor is based on a MACD indicator to determine trend with multi-timeframe analysis. 2) Among the inputs that can be adjusted are:-    i) Lot type (dropdown list) - Lot size                                            - Risk per trade     ii) Lot size - Minimum value is 0.01    iii) Risk per trade - Means the value of money lost if hit by a stoploss for each position    iv) Stoploss - Stop loss value in pips    v) Takeprofit - Take profit value in pips    vi) Multi-timeframe filt
    WayCof Donin
    Fabio Cunha Gaissler Donin
    专家
    (EN) — What this EA does Wyckoff EA – Simplified (RSI + MACD) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that opens buy/sell trades on basic RSI and MACD signals, applying Stop Loss, Take Profit , and an optional Trailing Stop . It evaluates once per new bar on the selected timeframe. Entry logic Buy (LONG) when: RSI    MACD Only one of these conditions is enough to trigger an entry. Sell (SHORT) when: RSI  MACD  Again, one active signal is sufficient. Position management StopLoss and TakeProfit are set
    TSO Signal Builder MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    专家
    TSO Signal Builder MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that provides a solid platform to quickly build test and develop automated trading strategies based on indicator signals. Contains 29 indicators, including trend and volume indicators, oscillators as well as many indicators described by Bill Williams. Basic as well as advanced order management features. All indicators are configurable and can be combined to create strategies with different entry and exit signals as well as reverse orders.
    Intraday News
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    专家
    准备好利用 MT5 平台的盘中新闻专家顾问彻底改变您的交易体验！ 这款尖端工具专为新闻交易而设计，让您能够利用非农就业 (NFP) 报告等高影响力事件。 您将永远不会错过外汇和股票市场的任何节奏。 通过可调整的手数、交易时间、价格变动和鞅乘数输入来定制您的交易策略。 通过盘中新闻向错失的机会说再见，向有利可图的交易问好！ 笔记： 这不会在后台测试器中显示新闻，这是为了设置交易实时新闻事件。 准备好利用 MT5 平台的盘中新闻专家顾问彻底改变您的交易体验！ 这款尖端工具专为新闻交易而设计，让您能够利用非农就业 (NFP) 报告等高影响力事件。 您将永远不会错过外汇和股票市场的任何节奏。 通过可调整的手数、交易时间、价格变动和鞅乘数输入来定制您的交易策略。 通过盘中新闻向错失的机会说再见，向有利可图的交易问好！ 笔记： 这不会在后台测试器中显示新闻，这是为了设置交易实时新闻事件。
    Chip Tech
    Brian Atari Omari
    专家
    Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
    MACD Master
    AMS Trading
    专家
    MACD Master Our MACD Master is the Expert Advisor you were searching for. It is easy to set up and brings Money Management such as automated or fixed Stop loss, risk management with fixed amount or percentage on the Account Balance or Account Equity and the most important for a solid system, the definition of the risk ratio - CRV. How does the system work? The system is based on the original idea of the MACD. Whenever the fast EMA and the slow EMA of the MACD are crossing a sell or buy signal i
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    专家
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Bantam
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    专家
    Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    专家
    Investopedia FIVE EA 基于这篇文章： https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp 交易条件 - 寻找低于 X 周期 EMA 和 MACD 的货币对交易处于负区域。 - 等待价格上穿 X 周期 EMA，然后确保 MACD 处于从负向正的交叉过程中，或者在五个柱内进入正区域。 - 在 X 周期 EMA 上方做多 X 个点。 - 在入场时卖出 X 个头寸加上风险金额；移动下半场的止损点以达到盈亏平衡。 - 使用追踪止损 - 风险警告 - 在您购买 ADX PRO 之前，请注意所涉及的风险。 - 过去的表现并不能保证未来的盈利能力（EA 也可能亏损）。 - 显示的回溯测试（例如在屏幕截图中）经过高度优化以找到最佳参数，但因此无法将结果转移到实时交易中。 - 该策略将始终使用止损，但 SL 的执行仍取决于您的经纪商。 如果您对 EA 有任何建议，请给我留言。谢谢！
    HhBolRSIMovingAverage
    Henrique Hovoruski
    专家
    Expert using Moving Average (Configurable), RSI entry points and Bollinger Bands (not configurable [yet]). You can decide if you want to use the Moving Average with or without Bollinger Bands and you can turn on/off the RSI also for entry/exit points. You can also turn on/off the Double Hand Feature where every entry/exit the trade will be in double, which means, selling and buying at the same time.
    FREE
    The King Hedge EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    专家
    Trade Bollinger Bands combining Trend, RSI, MACD 1. Trend trading combining the Bollinger and MACD bands is done in the following sequence: - Use MACD to identify trends - Determine the potential entry point by re-checking the MA 20 of the price to see if it is in line with the trend. 2. Trade Trends with Bollinger Bands - The mid-line of bollinger bands is simply a moving average of 20 SMA20 periods, known as the Bollinger Bands' average line. - The bottom line is, when the market is in a st
    Sir Stoch and Commodities
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    专家
    An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
    HMA Crossover
    Rowan Stephan Buys
    专家
    HMA Crossover EA HMA Crossover EA 是一款针对 MetaTrader 5 开发的高精度趋势跟随型智能交易系统（EA），利用动态、灵敏的 Hull Moving Average（HMA）来识别潜在交易机会。通过将快速 HMA 与较慢的 HMA 结合，EA 扫描市场中可能出现的趋势变化，帮助交易者在保持严格风险管理的同时抓住潜在的方向性行情。 主要功能： 动态 HMA 交叉检测： EA 监控快、慢 HMA 的交叉，以识别趋势变化并生成交易信号。 基于 ATR 的止损与止盈： 每笔交易都使用 Average True Range（ATR）计算自适应止损与止盈，以适应当前市场波动。 智能手数管理： 支持用户定义的固定手数，但在账户余额或可用保证金偏低时会自动调整，以确保严格的风险控制。 灵活的交易方向： 支持只做多、只做空或双向交易，以适应不同策略需求。 性能优化： 仅计算最近两个已收盘K线的数据，在小周期和大历史数据下依旧保持高效运行。 安全稳定： 内置风险控制机制，避免过度交易和过高风险，包括最大风险限制以及对已有持仓的考虑。 HMA Crossover
    VIP simple training system based on EMA and ADX
    Vyacheslav Scherbak
    专家
    1. Торговая стратегия Что делает советник: Советник следит за некотоными индикаторами и при определенном условии (или условиях) помещать торговый запрос (на продажу или покупку) в зависимости от условий. Стратегия: Используем индикатор Moving Average (скользящие средние) с периодом 8 (вы можете выбрать любой период, но в данной стратегии мы будем использовать период 8). Советник покупает, если 8-периодная скользящая средняя (далее для удобства будем называть ее MA-8) возрастает и текущая цена за
    FREE
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (236)
    专家
    Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
    该产品的买家也购买
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (397)
    专家
    各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.86 (28)
    专家
    真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.77 (56)
    专家
    AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    4.5 (18)
    专家
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (102)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.64 (22)
    专家
    直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.87 (15)
    专家
    使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (15)
    专家
    概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.8 (35)
    专家
    X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 我们已经把最佳配置设置为了默认配置，所以对于普通人，那是开箱即用。对于进阶用户有丰富的个性化配置选项。我们还编写了使用说明购买后联系我们 即可 获取。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    2.72 (29)
    专家
    重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (497)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    4.6 (10)
    专家
    LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.52 (77)
    专家
    交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (9)
    专家
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (6)
    专家
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.45 (66)
    专家
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Vortex Turbo EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    专家
    Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $555 有效至 1 月 19 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $675。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.14 (28)
    专家
    特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
    Cheat Engine
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.71 (7)
    专家
    Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 199  USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.74 (92)
    专家
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.16 (19)
    专家
    XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题中的情绪作为交易决策的依据： 美元情绪偏多 （鹰派美联
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.48 (90)
    专家
    道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
    Pivot Killer
    BLODSALGO LIMITED
    4.63 (24)
    专家
    长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
    XAU Master EA
    Branislav Bridzik
    5 (8)
    专家
    XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    专家
    PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    专家
    量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 实时信号：       点击这里 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能
    Gold Atlas
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    5 (7)
    专家
    房地产公司准备就绪！ 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果   |  公共社区 首发价格：249美元，下次定价：349美元（仅剩6本） 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 加入社区！ 请私信 我 并附上购买凭证，即可获得加入我们私人社区的邀请。 设置 该系统即插即用。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂的配置。 只需将EA
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.21 (14)
    专家
    Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]     [SET FILES] 核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.59 (27)
    专家
    新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
    作者的更多信息
    Chart Exporter
    Jan Krendel
    实用工具
    This free script exports chart data to a csv file. Just attach it to the chart, set the desired inputs and click OK. To find the file follow the next path : File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL5 -> Files. The csv file will include the next data: date hour open high low close volume spread.  To open the file you can use Notepad, Microsoft Excel, OpenOffice Calc, etc. Visit my profile soon for more products.
    FREE
    Duplicate Positions Remover EA
    Jan Krendel
    专家
    This simple EA protects from accidental opening of more than one identical positions (same symbol + same volume + same direction) whether by another EA or manually. If more than one such position is opened, it will immediately close them except the original one. For example, if your another EA needs to open one GBPUSD 0.12 short position, but accidentally opened two GBPUSD 0.12 short positions, the Duplicate Positions Remover will immediately close the duplicate, and leave only the original one.
    FREE
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论