Break Even Helper MT4

Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility

Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points).

Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies.

Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? It is available separately in the Market: Break Even Helper MT5

Core Features

  • Auto SL to Entry – Set SL to breakeven automatically once profit reaches target level

  • Works with All Market Instruments – Compatible with forex, commodities, indices, crypto

  • Real-Time Monitoring – Evaluates all open positions for the current chart symbol

  • Does Not Trade – Only modifies existing orders, never opens or closes them

  • Lightweight Design – Minimal impact on platform performance

  • Safe to Run with Other EAs – No interference with trade logic

Input Settings

  • EnableBreakEven : Activate or deactivate the breakeven logic

  • ProfitPoints : Profit threshold (in points) required to trigger SL adjustment

  • Author / Contact : For reference only (no support links included)

How It Works

After loading the utility onto a chart, it continuously checks for open trades. When a trade on that symbol reaches the specified ProfitPoints , the SL is automatically set to the same price as the trade’s open price (entry). This allows traders to reduce potential losses while letting profits run.

There are no trailing mechanisms, no trade execution features, and no alerts – just clean, effective break-even logic.

Technical Highlights

  • Delivered as .ex4 compiled file

  • No external resource links or server requests

  • Follows all MetaTrader Market compliance guidelines

For full setup instructions, visit:  Full User Guide

Note

This utility provides basic breakeven functionality. For more advanced SL trailing systems (ATR, swing high/low, step trailing, etc.), users may consider other tools designed specifically for that purpose on the MetaTrader Market.

