Pound Breakout MT5 - Detailed Settings Description

IMPORTANT:

To use Auto GMT and/or News Filter, open Terminal-Tab "Tools->Expert Advisors->Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" and add (without Quotation marks):

(Due to some inquiries, one more note: The FXStreet Calendar website is accessed via "http" and NOT via "https"!)



[_____ GENERAL PARAMETERS _____]

Magicnumber

The use of an unique Magic Number ensures that other experts' trades or manually opened trades cannot be influenced. On the other hand, care must be taken to ensure that other experts are not configured with the same Magic Number. If the value '0' is set to the Magic Number, external manually opened trades will be included in P/L calculation!



Order Comment

Fills the Comment field of trades with the here preset text.

Session opening active

If set to “false”, only the current active market trades including possibly further upcoming reduction trades that belong to that session are regarded to be operated. After closing current orders, no more trading activity takes place until setting the parameter to “true”.

Play Sound on Profit Closing

Plays the sound similar to “ta-ta!”, if the session became closed.

Play Sound while Profit Trailing

Plays the sound similar to “tick-tick”, during Profit Trailing activity

[_____ MONEY MANAGEMENT _____]

Acc. Risk Mode

If Money Management is used, presets the type of how the available account amount becomes utilized. The safest setting is ‘Margin’. However, ‘Margin’ might not be always suitable on Leverage 1:30 accounts that are often used in the EU countries because of their legal restrictions.

Acc. Free Amount(%) to be used (0 = 100%)

Limits the maximum amount of total balance to be used by this EA.

Acc. Max. Deposit Load(%) (0 = 100%)

Limits for this expert the use of current account free margin to the preset percentage.

Acc. Max. Risk%/Trade per Initial Order (0 -> Fixed Lotsize used)

Set the value according to your risk tolerance.

Risk% Base per 0.01 Lot (Less $1000 -> Fixed Lotsize used)

Sets an individual amount to be used per 0.01 Lot. If set to less than the default value, fixed lot will be used. If set to higher than the default value, the percentual increase of lotsize becomes slowed down along with risk decreasing.

Lotsize Min. (Risk% = 0 fixed)

If ‘PositionRisk’ set to zero, this lot size becomes used for all opened trades.

LotSizeMin Max. (Risk% > 0 max.)

If ‘PositionRisk’ set to higher than zero, this lot size becomes the maximum to be used for all opened trades even if the available free account amount for trading is not been exhausted.

Max. Orders incl. Initial Order

If set to more than one, possible recovery orders might become opened according to the pattern. In that case only orders in the same direction of the initial order are placed.

Trade Frequence Acceleration

If enabled, places on same day further session if the default daily session was closed yet.

Recovery Session Distance

If enabled, places same day session once again if default session already was closed.

[_____ TRADING PARAMETERS _____]

Enable Orders Long

If set to ‘false’, no long orders will become opened.

Enable Orders Short

If set to ‘false’, no short orders will become opened.

Max. Spread

Maximum of allowed spread to open or to operate trades. If exceeded, pending orders become closed and market positions are stopping possible active trailing profit operations for the time of big spread.

Max. Slippage

Refers to previous point. Set the value according to your risk tolerance.

Stop Orders Long Gap

Adjustable distance between session high and order placement to adapt to different Broker quotes. Used for Optimizing the Buy Stop Order placement as quotes and spreads are differ between brokers and account types. Can be set to negative value as well.

Stop Orders Short Gap

Adjustable distance between session low and order placement to adapt to different Broker quotes. Used for Optimizing the Sell Stop Order placement as quotes and spreads are differ between brokers and account types. Can be set to negative value as well.

Box Spread Minimum

Minimum Box spread to open the pair of pending orders. Very low Box spread might risk not to reach the takeprofit level but later possibly leads to a Fake Breakout.

[_____ CLOSING PARAMETERS _____]

[_____ TP/SL Section (fixed) _____]

StopLoss Fixed (0=disabled)

Preset fixed Stoploss value in Points.

TakeProfit Fixed (0=disabled)

Preset fixed maximum Takeprofit value in Points.

StopLoss by Drawdown($) '0' = Disabled

Closes all trades of Pound Breakout only, if the amount in currency becomes exceeded.

StopLoss by Drawdown(%) '0' = Disabled

Closes all trades of Pound Breakout only if percentage refered to "Acc. Risk Mode" setting becomes exceeded.



[_____ Prop Firm Settings _____]"

Prop Firm Trading

If enabled, the following settings become activated.

Close all trades on terminal on exceeded limits

If enabled, all trades opened on the terminal become closed. Attantion! This includes all trades of Pound Breakout as well as any manual entered trades and trades of further Expert Advisors that are working on the terminal.

Prop Firm Account Starting Balance

Set the balance amount on which the calculation should be based.

Max. Drawdown Limit overall (%)

Percentage of total allowed drawdown of the current Prop Firm Challange.

Max. Drawdown Limit daily (%)

Percentage of maximum daily allowed drawdown of the current Challange. If "Close all trades on terminal on exceeded limits" is enabled, Pound Breakout closes all trades and starts continue trading on next day.



[_____ Protection Section _____]

Fake Breakout Protection Pending Orders

If enabled, protects against opening market order after recurring retries to touch pending order’s entry price as of a result of not beeing able to surpass stronger resistance/support levels.

Fake Breakout Protection Market Orders

If enabled, protects against possible larger drawdown, after recurring retries to break the level as of a result of not being able to surpass stronger resistance/support levels.

Next Days Recovery Loss Tolerance (0 = Disabled)

In case the price recovers during the next day(s) but not yet could reach the takeprofit level, sets the loss in points to be accepted to close the order earlier with a small loss instead to risk another reversal to further negative territory and finally ending up at fixed stoploss.

[_____ Trailing Profit Section _____]

Profit Trail Mode

Sets the style of Trailing Profit mode. ‘Percentual’ follows the price with decreasing difference between the current price and the virtual Stoploss.

Profit Breakeven Activation

Activates the fixed profit set by ‘Profit Breakeven Activation Distance’. (See below)

Profit Breakeven Activation Distance

Sets the saved profit before starting Trailing by ‘Bulk Trailing Activation’. (See below)

Recovery Add Scaling Mode

Sets the lot sizing scaling for recovery orders:

FixedVolume (1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,...)

Arithmetic (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,...)

Geometric (1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,17,...)

GeometricPlus (1,1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,...)

GeometricMathPwr (1,1,1,4,9,16,25,36,49,...)

Profit Bulk Trail Activation by ATR

Enables profit trail activation by ATR level instead of using the preset ‘Profit Bulk Trail Activation’ if the current ATR level exceeds that level.

Profit Bulk Trail %) saved @Bulk Trail Activation

Percentual start value of the current Profit Trailing that is protected yet. Depending of the preset Profit Trailing Mode.

Profit Bulk Trail to Price min. Distance

Minimum distance to the virtual Profit Trailing price in Points.

Profit Trail Step

The step in Point(s) to track the virtual Profit Trailing.

[_____ TRADING TIME SETTINGS _____]

Order GMT Opening Hour

Fixed Order Set GMT-hour open time, independently from the current time zone.

Order GMT Opening Minute

Fixed Order Set GMT-minute open time, independently from the current time zone.

Order GMT Closing Hour (Pending Orders only)

Closing time if pending orders not have been activated for that day.

Start Hour MO-FR (0 = disabled)

Monday to Friday trading time start hour where the Expert starts its calculations for the later to open daily order set.

Stop Hour MO-TH (0 = disabled)

Monday to Thursday stop hour where the Expert stops its calculations for the day.

Stop Hour FR (0 = disabled)

Friday’s often are important news published that might cause high slippage. Therefore set it to zero if you prefer to avoid such a risk.

Stop Day December (0 = disabled)

In December the prices might become more and more erratic as the trading activities are fading for the end of year close. This causes poor liquidity in the market.

Start Day January (0 = disabled)

In the beginning of January, many traders are still on vacations that results the same like in December. Therefore, it’s better to start trading after the 2nd week of January.

[_____ NEWS FILTER SETTINGS _____]

Use Pause on Events

Enable News Filter.

Draw Events Timelines

Enable News Filter.

Use Auto GMT Update

Enables/disables to use fixed GMT difference.

GMT Difference (Used if Auto GMT = Disabled)

Fixed difference to GMT in hours

Show News from Symbols

Sets to show News from selected Symbols in the News Events Table.

Selected Event Levels

Select News Event levels to be shown. Set ‘0’ for disabled levels and ‘1’ for enabled levels separated by comma.

Pause Low, …Middle, …High, …Very High Impact

Set pause time in minutes before/after the news, separated by comma.

Add Keywords for VHI Events

Add related keywords from the news events.

Select News Language

Set the desired language to be displayed in the News Table.

[_____ TAKEPROFIT ATR SETTINGS _____]

TP ATR Timeframe

Timeframe for ATR.

TP ATR Period

Working period of ATR.

TP ATR Factor

Multiplier of ATR value.

TP ATR Shift

Shift of ATR candle.

[_____ MISCELLANEOUS _____]

Display Panel in visual Tester Mode

If enabled, the Onscreen Panel becomes displayed in visual tester.



