Experts

Strategy Schedule - MetaTrader 4용 expert

Iurii Kuksov
조회수:
101
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드 MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

Сам советник представляет из себя обычную, типа, торговую графическую панель:

панель

которая имеет девять кнопок и помогает трейдеру в его ручной торговле.

В параметре lots :  задается профит. В параметре distance : указывается дистанция от текущей цены для отложенных ордеров. В параметре takeprofit : указывается цена в пунктах, по достижению которой ордер будет закрыт с прибылью. В параметре stoploss : указывается цена в пунктах, по достижению которой ордер будет закрыт в убыток.

Кнопка close all - закрывает все ордера находящиеся на момент нажатия на кнопки в рынке. Кнопка delete buy - удаляет отложенный ордера на покупку. Кнопка delete sell : удаляет отложенные ордера на продажу. Кнопка BUY - открывает ордер на покупку. Кнопка BUY LIMIT - открывает лимитный отложенный ордер на покупку. Кнопка BUY STOP - открывает стоповый отложенный ордер на покупку. Кнопка SELL - открывает ордер на продажу. Кнопка SELL LIMIT - открывает лимитный отложенный ордер на продажу. Кнопка SELL STOP - открывает стоповый отложенный ордер на продажу.


