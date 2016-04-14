당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
RVI_Chart - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 8861
Real author:
Yuriy Tokman (YTG)
The RVI Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. RVI is drawn as a colored cloud, the Moving Average is blue.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-------------------------------------------------+ input uint RVIPeriod=14; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMMA; // Averaging method input uint XLength=12; // Depth of averaging input int XPhase=15; // Smoothing parameter //---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input double Dev=1000.0; // Indicator deviation input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price type or handle input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The RVI_Chart indicator
