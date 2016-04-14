코드베이스섹션
거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
당사를 Twitter에서 찾아주십시오!
당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
스크립트가 흥미로우신가요?
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
포켓으로
지표

RVI_Chart - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Nikolay Kositsin | Korean English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
조회수:
8861
평가:
(26)
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) 조회
rvi_chart.mq5 (11.52 KB) 조회
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The RVI Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. RVI is drawn as a colored cloud, the Moving Average is blue.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                      |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
input uint RVIPeriod=14;
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMMA;             // Averaging method
input uint XLength=12;                                // Depth of averaging
input int XPhase=15;                                  // Smoothing parameter
//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input double Dev=1000.0;                              // Indicator deviation
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  Applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE;  // Price type or handle
input int Shift=0;                                    // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The RVI_Chart indicator

Fig.1. The RVI_Chart indicator

MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15114

Stochastic_Chart Stochastic_Chart

Stochastic Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator.

MFI_Chart MFI_Chart

The MFI oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator.

MQL 5 Wizard - Simpler Intraday Time Filter MQL 5 Wizard - Simpler Intraday Time Filter

Filter based on the Intraday time filter offered by the standard library.

MQL5 Wizard - GANN HiLo Signal MQL5 Wizard - GANN HiLo Signal

Signal based on the indicator Gann Hilo.