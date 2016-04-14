Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The RVI Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. RVI is drawn as a colored cloud, the Moving Average is blue.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint RVIPeriod= 14 ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method= MODE_SMMA ; input uint XLength= 12 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input double Dev= 1000.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The RVI_Chart indicator