Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The DeMarker oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. DeMarker is shown in blue, the Moving Average line is yellow, and the levels with the default values are shown as borders of a light gray channel.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint PeriodDeMarker= 14 ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method= MODE_SMMA ; input uint XLength= 12 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input double Dev= 10.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int Level_DeMarker_UP = 70 ; input int Level_DeMarker_DN = 30 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The DeMarker_Chart indicator