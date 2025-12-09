シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Steady And Consistent
Emre Deniz

Steady And Consistent

Emre Deniz
レビュー0件
信頼性
34週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 19%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:200
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
100
利益トレード:
72 (72.00%)
損失トレード:
28 (28.00%)
ベストトレード:
40.09 USD
最悪のトレード:
-22.02 USD
総利益:
559.71 USD (19 136 pips)
総損失:
-226.55 USD (8 436 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
13 (93.04 USD)
最大連続利益:
93.04 USD (13)
シャープレシオ:
0.35
取引アクティビティ:
25.85%
最大入金額:
0.63%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
3 日
リカバリーファクター:
8.75
長いトレード:
26 (26.00%)
短いトレード:
74 (74.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.47
期待されたペイオフ:
3.33 USD
平均利益:
7.77 USD
平均損失:
-8.09 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-35.34 USD)
最大連続損失:
-36.04 USD (2)
月間成長:
2.42%
年間予想:
29.31%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
19.65 USD
最大の:
38.08 USD (2.24%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.97% (38.08 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.21% (4.41 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDNZD 46
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 26
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDNZD 98
NZDCAD 104
AUDCAD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDNZD 3K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDCAD 5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +40.09 USD
最悪のトレード: -22 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 13
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +93.04 USD
最大連続損失: -35.34 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live25"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)

Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.

Performance Highlights:

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.

  • Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.

  • Consistency: Win rate of very high.

How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).

  • Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.

  • Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.


レビューなし
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Steady And Consistent
30 USD/月
19%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
34
100%
100
72%
26%
2.47
3.33
USD
2%
1:200
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください