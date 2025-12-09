SignaleKategorien
Emre Deniz

Steady And Consistent

Emre Deniz
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
34 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 19%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
100
Gewinntrades:
72 (72.00%)
Verlusttrades:
28 (28.00%)
Bester Trade:
40.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-22.02 USD
Bruttoprofit:
559.71 USD (19 136 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-226.55 USD (8 436 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (93.04 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
93.04 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading-Aktivität:
28.97%
Max deposit load:
1.27%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
8.75
Long-Positionen:
26 (26.00%)
Short-Positionen:
74 (74.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.47
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.09 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-35.34 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-36.04 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.42%
Jahresprognose:
29.31%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
19.65 USD
Maximaler:
38.08 USD (2.24%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.97% (38.08 USD)
Kapital:
0.35% (7.38 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDNZD 46
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 26
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 98
NZDCAD 104
AUDCAD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 3K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDCAD 5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +40.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -22 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +93.04 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -35.34 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live25" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
noch 19 ...
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)

Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.

Performance Highlights:

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.

  • Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.

  • Consistency: Win rate of very high.

How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).

  • Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.

  • Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Steady And Consistent
30 USD pro Monat
19%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
34
100%
100
72%
29%
2.47
3.33
USD
2%
1:200
Kopieren

