Emre Deniz

Steady And Consistent

Emre Deniz
0条评论
可靠性
34
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 19%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
100
盈利交易:
72 (72.00%)
亏损交易:
28 (28.00%)
最好交易:
40.09 USD
最差交易:
-22.02 USD
毛利:
559.71 USD (19 136 pips)
毛利亏损:
-226.55 USD (8 436 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (93.04 USD)
最大连续盈利:
93.04 USD (13)
夏普比率:
0.35
交易活动:
21.32%
最大入金加载:
0.63%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
8.75
长期交易:
26 (26.00%)
短期交易:
74 (74.00%)
利润因子:
2.47
预期回报:
3.33 USD
平均利润:
7.77 USD
平均损失:
-8.09 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-35.34 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-36.04 USD (2)
每月增长:
2.42%
年度预测:
29.31%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
19.65 USD
最大值:
38.08 USD (2.24%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.97% (38.08 USD)
净值:
0.21% (4.41 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 46
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 26
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDNZD 98
NZDCAD 104
AUDCAD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDNZD 3K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDCAD 5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +40.09 USD
最差交易: -22 USD
最大连续赢利: 13
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +93.04 USD
最大连续亏损: -35.34 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live25 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 更多...
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)

Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.

Performance Highlights:

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.

  • Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.

  • Consistency: Win rate of very high.

How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).

  • Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.

  • Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.


没有评论
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
