Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Steady And Consistent
Emre Deniz

Steady And Consistent

Emre Deniz
0 inceleme
34 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
100
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
72 (72.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
28 (28.00%)
En iyi işlem:
40.09 USD
En kötü işlem:
-22.02 USD
Brüt kâr:
559.71 USD (19 136 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-226.55 USD (8 436 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (93.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
93.04 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
8.75
Alış işlemleri:
26 (26.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
74 (74.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.47
Beklenen getiri:
3.33 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.77 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-35.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-36.04 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
3.59%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
19.65 USD
Maksimum:
38.08 USD (2.24%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDNZD 46
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 26
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDNZD 98
NZDCAD 104
AUDCAD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDNZD 3K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDCAD 5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +40.09 USD
En kötü işlem: -22 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +93.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -35.34 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 daha fazla...
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)

Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.

Performance Highlights:

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.

  • Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.

  • Consistency: Win rate of very high.

How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).

  • Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.

  • Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.


İnceleme yok
