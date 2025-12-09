- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|46
|NZDCAD
|28
|AUDCAD
|26
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDNZD
|98
|NZDCAD
|104
|AUDCAD
|132
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDNZD
|3K
|NZDCAD
|2.7K
|AUDCAD
|5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.24 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.60 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.76 × 897
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.85 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.32 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.42 × 292
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.46 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.63 × 803
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|2.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-7
|2.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|2.28 × 47
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.50 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)
Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.
Performance Highlights:
-
Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.
-
Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.
-
Consistency: Win rate of very high.
How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.
Subscriber Recommendations:
-
Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).
-
Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.
-
Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.