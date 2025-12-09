SinaisSeções
Emre Deniz

Steady And Consistent

Emre Deniz
Confiabilidade
34 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 19%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
100
Negociações com lucro:
72 (72.00%)
Negociações com perda:
28 (28.00%)
Melhor negociação:
40.09 USD
Pior negociação:
-22.02 USD
Lucro bruto:
559.71 USD (19 136 pips)
Perda bruta:
-226.55 USD (8 436 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (93.04 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
93.04 USD (13)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.35
Atividade de negociação:
25.85%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.63%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
8.75
Negociações longas:
26 (26.00%)
Negociações curtas:
74 (74.00%)
Fator de lucro:
2.47
Valor esperado:
3.33 USD
Lucro médio:
7.77 USD
Perda média:
-8.09 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-35.34 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-36.04 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
2.42%
Previsão anual:
29.31%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
19.65 USD
Máximo:
38.08 USD (2.24%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.97% (38.08 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.21% (4.41 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDNZD 46
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 26
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDNZD 98
NZDCAD 104
AUDCAD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDNZD 3K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDCAD 5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +40.09 USD
Pior negociação: -22 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +93.04 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -35.34 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 mais ...
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)

Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.

Performance Highlights:

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.

  • Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.

  • Consistency: Win rate of very high.

How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).

  • Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.

  • Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.


2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
