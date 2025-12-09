SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Steady And Consistent
Emre Deniz

Steady And Consistent

Emre Deniz
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
34 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 19%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
100
Transacciones Rentables:
72 (72.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
28 (28.00%)
Mejor transacción:
40.09 USD
Peor transacción:
-22.02 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
559.71 USD (19 136 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-226.55 USD (8 436 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (93.04 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
93.04 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Actividad comercial:
25.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.63%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
8.75
Transacciones Largas:
26 (26.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
74 (74.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.47
Beneficio Esperado:
3.33 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.77 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-8.09 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-35.34 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-36.04 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.42%
Pronóstico anual:
29.31%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
19.65 USD
Máxima:
38.08 USD (2.24%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.97% (38.08 USD)
De fondos:
0.21% (4.41 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDNZD 46
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 26
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDNZD 98
NZDCAD 104
AUDCAD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDNZD 3K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDCAD 5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +40.09 USD
Peor transacción: -22 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +93.04 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -35.34 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
otros 19...
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)

Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.

Performance Highlights:

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.

  • Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.

  • Consistency: Win rate of very high.

How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).

  • Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.

  • Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
