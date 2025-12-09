SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Steady And Consistent
Emre Deniz

Steady And Consistent

Emre Deniz
0 avis
34 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
100
Bénéfice trades:
72 (72.00%)
Perte trades:
28 (28.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
40.09 USD
Pire transaction:
-22.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
559.71 USD (19 136 pips)
Perte brute:
-226.55 USD (8 436 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (93.04 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
93.04 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
8.75
Longs trades:
26 (26.00%)
Courts trades:
74 (74.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.47
Rendement attendu:
3.33 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.77 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-35.34 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-36.04 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.59%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
19.65 USD
Maximal:
38.08 USD (2.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDNZD 46
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 26
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 98
NZDCAD 104
AUDCAD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 3K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDCAD 5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +40.09 USD
Pire transaction: -22 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +93.04 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -35.34 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 plus...
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)

Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.

Performance Highlights:

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.

  • Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.

  • Consistency: Win rate of very high.

How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).

  • Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.

  • Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.


Aucun avis
