Emre Deniz

Steady And Consistent

Emre Deniz
0 recensioni
34 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
100
Profit Trade:
72 (72.00%)
Loss Trade:
28 (28.00%)
Best Trade:
40.09 USD
Worst Trade:
-22.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
559.71 USD (19 136 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-226.55 USD (8 436 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (93.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
93.04 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
8.75
Long Trade:
26 (26.00%)
Short Trade:
74 (74.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.47
Profitto previsto:
3.33 USD
Profitto medio:
7.77 USD
Perdita media:
-8.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-35.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-36.04 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
3.59%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
19.65 USD
Massimale:
38.08 USD (2.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 46
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 26
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD 98
NZDCAD 104
AUDCAD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD 3K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDCAD 5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.09 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +93.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 più
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)

Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.

Performance Highlights:

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.

  • Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.

  • Consistency: Win rate of very high.

How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).

  • Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.

  • Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.


Non ci sono recensioni
