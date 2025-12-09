- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|54
|NZDCAD
|29
|AUDCAD
|27
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDNZD
|105
|NZDCAD
|112
|AUDCAD
|139
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDNZD
|2.6K
|NZDCAD
|3K
|AUDCAD
|5.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live25"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.24 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.60 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.76 × 897
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.85 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.32 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.42 × 292
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.46 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.63 × 803
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|2.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-7
|2.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|2.28 × 47
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.50 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)
Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.
Performance Highlights:
-
Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.
-
Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.
-
Consistency: Win rate of very high.
How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.
Subscriber Recommendations:
-
Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).
-
Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.
-
Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.
