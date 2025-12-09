시그널섹션
Emre Deniz

Steady And Consistent

Emre Deniz
0 리뷰
안정성
38
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 20%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
110
이익 거래:
77 (70.00%)
손실 거래:
33 (30.00%)
최고의 거래:
40.09 USD
최악의 거래:
-22.02 USD
총 수익:
618.19 USD (20 506 pips)
총 손실:
-262.37 USD (9 579 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (93.04 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
93.04 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
0.34
거래 활동:
47.14%
최대 입금량:
10.78%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
19
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
9.34
롱(주식매수):
27 (24.55%)
숏(주식차입매도):
83 (75.45%)
수익 요인:
2.36
기대수익:
3.23 USD
평균 이익:
8.03 USD
평균 손실:
-7.95 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-35.34 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-36.04 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
2.35%
연간 예측:
28.51%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
19.65 USD
최대한의:
38.08 USD (2.24%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.97% (38.08 USD)
자본금별:
11.96% (256.50 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 54
NZDCAD 29
AUDCAD 27
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDNZD 105
NZDCAD 112
AUDCAD 139
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDNZD 2.6K
NZDCAD 3K
AUDCAD 5.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +40.09 USD
최악의 거래: -22 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +93.04 USD
연속 최대 손실: -35.34 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live25"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 더...
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)

Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.

Performance Highlights:

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.

  • Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.

  • Consistency: Win rate of very high.

How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).

  • Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.

  • Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 15:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.