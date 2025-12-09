SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Steady And Consistent
Emre Deniz

Steady And Consistent

Emre Deniz
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
72 (72.00%)
Loss Trades:
28 (28.00%)
Best trade:
40.09 USD
Worst trade:
-22.02 USD
Gross Profit:
559.71 USD (19 136 pips)
Gross Loss:
-226.55 USD (8 436 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (93.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.04 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
7.42%
Max deposit load:
0.63%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.75
Long Trades:
26 (26.00%)
Short Trades:
74 (74.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.47
Expected Payoff:
3.33 USD
Average Profit:
7.77 USD
Average Loss:
-8.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-35.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.04 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.42%
Annual Forecast:
29.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.65 USD
Maximal:
38.08 USD (2.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.97% (38.08 USD)
By Equity:
0.12% (2.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 46
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 26
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 98
NZDCAD 104
AUDCAD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 3K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDCAD 5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.09 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 more...
AUD/NZD/CAD Mean Reversion (Low DD)

Growth & Reliability: This signal trades a mean-reversion strategy focused exclusively on commodity currency crosses (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). The system exploits the high correlation between these economies to capture consistent profits while minimizing exposure to major USD news events.

Performance Highlights:

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown is strictly controlled at a low %.

  • Efficiency: High Profit Facto, indicating a robust edge over the market.

  • Consistency: Win rate of very high.

How it Works: The strategy uses a smart-grid approach. It identifies overextended price movements and enters positions with conservative initial sizing (0.03 - 0.04 lots). If the price moves against the initial entry, the algorithm uses calculated cost-averaging to secure a better breakeven point and close the basket in profit.

Subscriber Recommendations:

  • Minimum Balance: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ to match the provider's ~$2,000 equity).

  • Broker: ECN/Raw spread account recommended (Provider uses Raw Trading Ltd).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended to handle open baskets comfortably.

  • Slippage: The strategy targets cross-pairs which can have wider spreads during rollover; a good broker is essential.


No reviews
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
