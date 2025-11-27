- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
59
利益トレード:
32 (54.23%)
損失トレード:
27 (45.76%)
ベストトレード:
33.00 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-31.54 EUR
総利益:
241.91 EUR (5 542 pips)
総損失:
-175.06 EUR (3 901 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (14.82 EUR)
最大連続利益:
71.69 EUR (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
0.72%
最大入金額:
22.85%
最近のトレード:
1 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
1 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.05
長いトレード:
35 (59.32%)
短いトレード:
24 (40.68%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.38
期待されたペイオフ:
1.13 EUR
平均利益:
7.56 EUR
平均損失:
-6.48 EUR
最大連続の負け:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-40.83 EUR (5)
月間成長:
31.74%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
61.34 EUR
最大の:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
エクイティによる:
2.98% (6.47 EUR)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|59
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|76
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Axi-US03-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Ava-Real 3
|3.27 × 15
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading
Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.
Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic
The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.
✓ Built-In Spread Filter
Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.
✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level
Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.
✓ Smart Profit Management
Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.
Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.
Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.
✓ Clean Daily Reset System
At the start of each new trading day, the EA:
Calculates new pivot levels
Removes outdated pending orders
Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.
Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?
✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
レビューなし
