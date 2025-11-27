シグナルセクション
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima breakout

Jelmer Van Velzen
レビュー0件
信頼性
11週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 34%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
59
利益トレード:
32 (54.23%)
損失トレード:
27 (45.76%)
ベストトレード:
33.00 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-31.54 EUR
総利益:
241.91 EUR (5 542 pips)
総損失:
-175.06 EUR (3 901 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (14.82 EUR)
最大連続利益:
71.69 EUR (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
0.72%
最大入金額:
22.85%
最近のトレード:
1 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
1 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.05
長いトレード:
35 (59.32%)
短いトレード:
24 (40.68%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.38
期待されたペイオフ:
1.13 EUR
平均利益:
7.56 EUR
平均損失:
-6.48 EUR
最大連続の負け:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-40.83 EUR (5)
月間成長:
31.74%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
61.34 EUR
最大の:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
エクイティによる:
2.98% (6.47 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 59
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 76
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +33.00 EUR
最悪のトレード: -32 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +14.82 EUR
最大連続損失: -40.83 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Axi-US03-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Ava-Real 3
3.27 × 15
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading

Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.

Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic

The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.

✓ Built-In Spread Filter

Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.

✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level

Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.

✓ Smart Profit Management

Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.

Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.

Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.

✓ Clean Daily Reset System

At the start of each new trading day, the EA:

Calculates new pivot levels

Removes outdated pending orders

Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.

Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?

✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 00:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 04:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 14:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
