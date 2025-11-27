- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
38
Profit Trade:
17 (44.73%)
Loss Trade:
21 (55.26%)
Best Trade:
22.83 EUR
Worst Trade:
-15.84 EUR
Profitto lordo:
121.79 EUR (3 252 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-104.40 EUR (2 692 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (68.84 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
68.84 EUR (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 minuto
Fattore di recupero:
0.27
Long Trade:
20 (52.63%)
Short Trade:
18 (47.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
0.46 EUR
Profitto medio:
7.16 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.97 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-40.83 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
7.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
61.34 EUR
Massimale:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|20
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|560
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +22.83 EUR
Worst Trade: -16 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +68.84 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.83 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US03-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading
Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.
Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic
The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.
✓ Built-In Spread Filter
Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.
✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level
Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.
✓ Smart Profit Management
Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.
Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.
Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.
✓ Clean Daily Reset System
At the start of each new trading day, the EA:
Calculates new pivot levels
Removes outdated pending orders
Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.
Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?
✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
