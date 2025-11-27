SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Aurum Optima breakout
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima breakout

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 recensioni
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
38
Profit Trade:
17 (44.73%)
Loss Trade:
21 (55.26%)
Best Trade:
22.83 EUR
Worst Trade:
-15.84 EUR
Profitto lordo:
121.79 EUR (3 252 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-104.40 EUR (2 692 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (68.84 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
68.84 EUR (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 minuto
Fattore di recupero:
0.27
Long Trade:
20 (52.63%)
Short Trade:
18 (47.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
0.46 EUR
Profitto medio:
7.16 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.97 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-40.83 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
7.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
61.34 EUR
Massimale:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 20
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 560
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +22.83 EUR
Worst Trade: -16 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +68.84 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.83 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US03-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Ava-Real 3
3.27 × 15
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading

Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.

Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic

The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.

✓ Built-In Spread Filter

Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.

✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level

Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.

✓ Smart Profit Management

Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.

Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.

Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.

✓ Clean Daily Reset System

At the start of each new trading day, the EA:

Calculates new pivot levels

Removes outdated pending orders

Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.

Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?

✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.27 14:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati