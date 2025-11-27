信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Aurum Optima breakout
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima breakout

Jelmer Van Velzen
0条评论
可靠性
11
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 34%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
59
盈利交易:
32 (54.23%)
亏损交易:
27 (45.76%)
最好交易:
33.00 EUR
最差交易:
-31.54 EUR
毛利:
241.91 EUR (5 542 pips)
毛利亏损:
-175.06 EUR (3 901 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (14.82 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
71.69 EUR (5)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
0.72%
最大入金加载:
22.85%
最近交易:
20 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
1 一分钟
采收率:
1.05
长期交易:
35 (59.32%)
短期交易:
24 (40.68%)
利润因子:
1.38
预期回报:
1.13 EUR
平均利润:
7.56 EUR
平均损失:
-6.48 EUR
最大连续失误:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-40.83 EUR (5)
每月增长:
31.74%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
61.34 EUR
最大值:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
净值:
2.98% (6.47 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 59
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 76
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +33.00 EUR
最差交易: -32 EUR
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +14.82 EUR
最大连续亏损: -40.83 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Axi-US03-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Ava-Real 3
3.27 × 15
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading

Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.

Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic

The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.

✓ Built-In Spread Filter

Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.

✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level

Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.

✓ Smart Profit Management

Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.

Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.

Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.

✓ Clean Daily Reset System

At the start of each new trading day, the EA:

Calculates new pivot levels

Removes outdated pending orders

Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.

Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?

✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
没有评论
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 00:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 04:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 14:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
复制

