- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
59
盈利交易:
32 (54.23%)
亏损交易:
27 (45.76%)
最好交易:
33.00 EUR
最差交易:
-31.54 EUR
毛利:
241.91 EUR (5 542 pips)
毛利亏损:
-175.06 EUR (3 901 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (14.82 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
71.69 EUR (5)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
0.72%
最大入金加载:
22.85%
最近交易:
20 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
1 一分钟
采收率:
1.05
长期交易:
35 (59.32%)
短期交易:
24 (40.68%)
利润因子:
1.38
预期回报:
1.13 EUR
平均利润:
7.56 EUR
平均损失:
-6.48 EUR
最大连续失误:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-40.83 EUR (5)
每月增长:
31.74%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
61.34 EUR
最大值:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
净值:
2.98% (6.47 EUR)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|59
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|76
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +33.00 EUR
最差交易: -32 EUR
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +14.82 EUR
最大连续亏损: -40.83 EUR
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading
Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.
Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic
The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.
✓ Built-In Spread Filter
Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.
✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level
Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.
✓ Smart Profit Management
Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.
Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.
Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.
✓ Clean Daily Reset System
At the start of each new trading day, the EA:
Calculates new pivot levels
Removes outdated pending orders
Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.
Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?
✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
