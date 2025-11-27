SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Aurum Optima breakout
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima breakout

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
32 (54.23%)
Loss Trades:
27 (45.76%)
Best trade:
33.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-31.54 EUR
Gross Profit:
241.91 EUR (5 542 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.06 EUR (3 901 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (14.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.69 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.72%
Max deposit load:
22.85%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
35 (59.32%)
Short Trades:
24 (40.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
1.13 EUR
Average Profit:
7.56 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.48 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.83 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
31.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.34 EUR
Maximal:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
By Equity:
2.98% (6.47 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 59
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 76
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.00 EUR
Worst trade: -32 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.82 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.83 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US03-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Ava-Real 3
3.27 × 15
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading

Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.

Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic

The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.

✓ Built-In Spread Filter

Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.

✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level

Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.

✓ Smart Profit Management

Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.

Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.

Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.

✓ Clean Daily Reset System

At the start of each new trading day, the EA:

Calculates new pivot levels

Removes outdated pending orders

Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.

Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?

✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
No reviews
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 00:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 04:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 14:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
