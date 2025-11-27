- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
32 (54.23%)
Loss Trades:
27 (45.76%)
Best trade:
33.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-31.54 EUR
Gross Profit:
241.91 EUR (5 542 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.06 EUR (3 901 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (14.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.69 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.72%
Max deposit load:
22.85%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
1.05
Long Trades:
35 (59.32%)
Short Trades:
24 (40.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
1.13 EUR
Average Profit:
7.56 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.48 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.83 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
31.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.34 EUR
Maximal:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
By Equity:
2.98% (6.47 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|59
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|76
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.00 EUR
Worst trade: -32 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.82 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.83 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US03-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading
Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.
Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic
The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.
✓ Built-In Spread Filter
Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.
✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level
Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.
✓ Smart Profit Management
Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.
Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.
Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.
✓ Clean Daily Reset System
At the start of each new trading day, the EA:
Calculates new pivot levels
Removes outdated pending orders
Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.
Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?
✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
