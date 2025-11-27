Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading





Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.





Key Features

✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic





The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.





✓ Built-In Spread Filter





Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.





✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level





Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.





✓ Smart Profit Management





Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.





Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.





Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.





✓ Clean Daily Reset System





At the start of each new trading day, the EA:





Calculates new pivot levels





Removes outdated pending orders





Places fresh breakout orders

Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.





Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?





✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors

✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels

✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions

✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation