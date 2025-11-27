- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
59
Gewinntrades:
32 (54.23%)
Verlusttrades:
27 (45.76%)
Bester Trade:
33.00 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-31.54 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
241.91 EUR (5 542 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-175.06 EUR (3 901 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (14.82 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
71.69 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
0.72%
Max deposit load:
22.85%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Minute
Erholungsfaktor:
1.05
Long-Positionen:
35 (59.32%)
Short-Positionen:
24 (40.68%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.38
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.13 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.56 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.48 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-40.83 EUR (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
31.74%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
61.34 EUR
Maximaler:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
Kapital:
2.98% (6.47 EUR)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|59
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|76
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +33.00 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -32 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +14.82 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -40.83 EUR
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Axi-US03-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Ava-Real 3
|3.27 × 15
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading
Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.
Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic
The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.
✓ Built-In Spread Filter
Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.
✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level
Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.
✓ Smart Profit Management
Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.
Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.
Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.
✓ Clean Daily Reset System
At the start of each new trading day, the EA:
Calculates new pivot levels
Removes outdated pending orders
Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.
Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?
✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
Keine Bewertungen
