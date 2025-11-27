SignaleKategorien
Aurum Optima breakout
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima breakout

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
11 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 34%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
59
Gewinntrades:
32 (54.23%)
Verlusttrades:
27 (45.76%)
Bester Trade:
33.00 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-31.54 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
241.91 EUR (5 542 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-175.06 EUR (3 901 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (14.82 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
71.69 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
0.72%
Max deposit load:
22.85%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Minute
Erholungsfaktor:
1.05
Long-Positionen:
35 (59.32%)
Short-Positionen:
24 (40.68%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.38
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.13 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.56 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.48 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-40.83 EUR (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
31.74%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
61.34 EUR
Maximaler:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
Kapital:
2.98% (6.47 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 59
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 76
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +33.00 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -32 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +14.82 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -40.83 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Axi-US03-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Ava-Real 3
3.27 × 15
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading

Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.

Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic

The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.

✓ Built-In Spread Filter

Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.

✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level

Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.

✓ Smart Profit Management

Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.

Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.

Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.

✓ Clean Daily Reset System

At the start of each new trading day, the EA:

Calculates new pivot levels

Removes outdated pending orders

Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.

Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?

✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 00:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 04:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 14:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Aurum Optima breakout
30 USD pro Monat
34%
0
0
USD
267
EUR
11
100%
59
54%
1%
1.38
1.13
EUR
32%
1:500
