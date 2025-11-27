- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
66
이익 거래:
35 (53.03%)
손실 거래:
31 (46.97%)
최고의 거래:
33.00 EUR
최악의 거래:
-34.43 EUR
총 수익:
248.97 EUR (5 679 pips)
총 손실:
-226.45 EUR (4 738 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (14.82 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
71.69 EUR (5)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
0.72%
최대 입금량:
22.85%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
1 분
회복 요인:
0.34
롱(주식매수):
40 (60.61%)
숏(주식차입매도):
26 (39.39%)
수익 요인:
1.10
기대수익:
0.34 EUR
평균 이익:
7.11 EUR
평균 손실:
-7.30 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-65.91 EUR (4)
월별 성장률:
13.72%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
61.34 EUR
최대한의:
65.91 EUR (36.23%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
자본금별:
3.37% (9.00 EUR)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|26
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|941
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +33.00 EUR
최악의 거래: -34 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +14.82 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -40.83 EUR
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading
Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.
Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic
The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.
✓ Built-In Spread Filter
Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.
✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level
Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.
✓ Smart Profit Management
Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.
Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.
Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.
✓ Clean Daily Reset System
At the start of each new trading day, the EA:
Calculates new pivot levels
Removes outdated pending orders
Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.
Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?
✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
12%
0
0
USD
USD
223
EUR
EUR
12
100%
66
53%
1%
1.09
0.34
EUR
EUR
32%
1:500