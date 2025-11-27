시그널섹션
Aurum Optima breakout

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 12%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
66
이익 거래:
35 (53.03%)
손실 거래:
31 (46.97%)
최고의 거래:
33.00 EUR
최악의 거래:
-34.43 EUR
총 수익:
248.97 EUR (5 679 pips)
총 손실:
-226.45 EUR (4 738 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (14.82 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
71.69 EUR (5)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
0.72%
최대 입금량:
22.85%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
1 분
회복 요인:
0.34
롱(주식매수):
40 (60.61%)
숏(주식차입매도):
26 (39.39%)
수익 요인:
1.10
기대수익:
0.34 EUR
평균 이익:
7.11 EUR
평균 손실:
-7.30 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-65.91 EUR (4)
월별 성장률:
13.72%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
61.34 EUR
최대한의:
65.91 EUR (36.23%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
자본금별:
3.37% (9.00 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 26
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 941
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +33.00 EUR
최악의 거래: -34 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +14.82 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -40.83 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Axi-US03-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Ava-Real 3
3.27 × 15
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading

Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.

Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic

The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.

✓ Built-In Spread Filter

Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.

✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level

Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.

✓ Smart Profit Management

Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.

Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.

Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.

✓ Clean Daily Reset System

At the start of each new trading day, the EA:

Calculates new pivot levels

Removes outdated pending orders

Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.

Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?

✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
리뷰 없음
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 00:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 04:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 14:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
