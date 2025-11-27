- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
59
Transacciones Rentables:
32 (54.23%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
27 (45.76%)
Mejor transacción:
33.00 EUR
Peor transacción:
-31.54 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
241.91 EUR (5 542 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-175.06 EUR (3 901 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (14.82 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
71.69 EUR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
0.72%
Carga máxima del depósito:
22.85%
Último trade:
21 horas
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 minuto
Factor de Recuperación:
1.05
Transacciones Largas:
35 (59.32%)
Transacciones Cortas:
24 (40.68%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.38
Beneficio Esperado:
1.13 EUR
Beneficio medio:
7.56 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-6.48 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-40.83 EUR (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
31.74%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
61.34 EUR
Máxima:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
De fondos:
2.98% (6.47 EUR)
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Axi-US03-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Ava-Real 3
|3.27 × 15
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading
Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.
Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic
The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.
✓ Built-In Spread Filter
Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.
✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level
Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.
✓ Smart Profit Management
Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.
Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.
Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.
✓ Clean Daily Reset System
At the start of each new trading day, the EA:
Calculates new pivot levels
Removes outdated pending orders
Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.
Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?
✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
