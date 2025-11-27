SeñalesSecciones
Jelmer Van Velzen

Aurum Optima breakout

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 34%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
59
Transacciones Rentables:
32 (54.23%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
27 (45.76%)
Mejor transacción:
33.00 EUR
Peor transacción:
-31.54 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
241.91 EUR (5 542 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-175.06 EUR (3 901 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (14.82 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
71.69 EUR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
0.72%
Carga máxima del depósito:
22.85%
Último trade:
21 horas
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 minuto
Factor de Recuperación:
1.05
Transacciones Largas:
35 (59.32%)
Transacciones Cortas:
24 (40.68%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.38
Beneficio Esperado:
1.13 EUR
Beneficio medio:
7.56 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-6.48 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-40.83 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-40.83 EUR (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
31.74%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
61.34 EUR
Máxima:
63.41 EUR (62.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
31.69% (63.41 EUR)
De fondos:
2.98% (6.47 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 59
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 76
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +33.00 EUR
Peor transacción: -32 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +14.82 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -40.83 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Axi-US03-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Ava-Real 3
3.27 × 15
Aurum Optima EA – Precision Pivot Breakout Trading

Aurum Optima EA is an advanced, fully automated breakout algorithm engineered for traders who want consistent, rule-based execution without emotional interference. Built on a robust Pivot High/Low breakout model, this expert advisor enters the market only when price breaks key daily levels—ensuring trades are based on strong, market-driven movements.

Key Features
✓ Daily Pivot High/Low Breakout Logic

The EA automatically reads the previous day’s high and low to place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at precise breakout zones. This creates a disciplined, mechanical trading edge based on real market structure.

✓ Built-In Spread Filter

Avoids entries during unhealthy market conditions by blocking trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum.

✓ Dynamic Auto-Lot Sizing by Risk Level

Lot size automatically adapts to account balance for professional money management.

✓ Smart Profit Management

Move-to-Profit Trigger: Locks in safety once trade moves ahead by your defined pip amount.

Automatic Trailing Protection: Secure gains with precision stop-loss adjustments.

Configurable TP/SL for maximum flexibility.

✓ Clean Daily Reset System

At the start of each new trading day, the EA:

Calculates new pivot levels

Removes outdated pending orders

Places fresh breakout orders
Ensuring your strategy is always aligned with current market data.

Why Choose Aurum Optima EA?

✓ Eliminates emotional and discretionary errors
✓ Trades only high-quality, structure-based breakout levels
✓ Automatically adapts to market conditions
✓ Professional-grade risk control and automation
✓ Perfect for traders seeking a clean, reliable, “hands-off” breakout system
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 00:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 04:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 00:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 14:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
