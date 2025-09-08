- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
517
利益トレード:
232 (44.87%)
損失トレード:
285 (55.13%)
ベストトレード:
108.11 USD
最悪のトレード:
-101.18 USD
総利益:
12 148.59 USD (879 539 pips)
総損失:
-8 716.17 USD (686 974 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (451.58 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 023.34 USD (11)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
70.01%
最大入金額:
3.93%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
3.16
長いトレード:
357 (69.05%)
短いトレード:
160 (30.95%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.39
期待されたペイオフ:
6.64 USD
平均利益:
52.36 USD
平均損失:
-30.58 USD
最大連続の負け:
13 (-1 028.74 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 028.74 USD (13)
月間成長:
-10.21%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
750.17 USD
最大の:
1 087.18 USD (18.78%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
56.99% (1 065.77 USD)
エクイティによる:
9.99% (180.98 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|517
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|193K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +108.11 USD
最悪のトレード: -101 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 11
最大連続の負け: 13
最大連続利益: +451.58 USD
最大連続損失: -1 028.74 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Discipline, Strategy, and Teamwork — The Foundation of TheBest1.
Andri Utomo — professional forex trader from Indonesia, founder of TheBest1 Trading Channel.
I specialize in technical analysis and trade manually using pending orders (limit & stop orders) — no robots, no automation. I never enter the market recklessly or chase random setups. I always wait patiently for the right moment, using pending orders to ensure every trade follows a clear plan and high-probability setup.
The TheBest1 account is managed by a team of 8 professionals, consisting of experienced analysts and traders, all committed to maintaining consistent growth and disciplined risk management.
My strategy is built on solid risk control, with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on every trade, maintaining a consistent 1:2 reward ratio. I review and refine my trading plan every 6 months to ensure long-term stability and discipline.
I believe that even with a 50% win rate, success is achievable when risk–reward balance and position sizing are managed properly.
For those following my trades, I strongly recommend using a maximum 2% risk per position — protect your capital first, and profits will follow.
Welcome to TheBest1 — where patience, teamwork, discipline, and strategy build consistent performance.
レビューなし
