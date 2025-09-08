- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
554
이익 거래:
245 (44.22%)
손실 거래:
309 (55.78%)
최고의 거래:
108.11 USD
최악의 거래:
-101.18 USD
총 수익:
12 779.18 USD (942 949 pips)
총 손실:
-9 436.30 USD (758 421 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (451.58 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 023.34 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
69.19%
최대 입금량:
6.55%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
25
평균 유지 시간:
23 시간
회복 요인:
2.85
롱(주식매수):
389 (70.22%)
숏(주식차입매도):
165 (29.78%)
수익 요인:
1.35
기대수익:
6.03 USD
평균 이익:
52.16 USD
평균 손실:
-30.54 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-1 028.74 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 028.74 USD (13)
월별 성장률:
36.62%
연간 예측:
444.33%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
750.17 USD
최대한의:
1 173.28 USD (20.26%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
70.50% (1 170.46 USD)
자본금별:
13.90% (87.93 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|554
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|185K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +108.11 USD
최악의 거래: -101 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 13
연속 최대 이익: +451.58 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 028.74 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Discipline, Strategy, and Teamwork — The Foundation of TheBest1.
Andri Utomo — professional forex trader from Indonesia, founder of TheBest1 Trading Channel.
I specialize in technical analysis and trade manually using pending orders (limit & stop orders) — no robots, no automation. I never enter the market recklessly or chase random setups. I always wait patiently for the right moment, using pending orders to ensure every trade follows a clear plan and high-probability setup.
The TheBest1 account is managed by a team of 8 professionals, consisting of experienced analysts and traders, all committed to maintaining consistent growth and disciplined risk management.
My strategy is built on solid risk control, with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on every trade, maintaining a consistent 1:2 reward ratio. I review and refine my trading plan every 6 months to ensure long-term stability and discipline.
I believe that even with a 50% win rate, success is achievable when risk–reward balance and position sizing are managed properly.
For those following my trades, I strongly recommend using a maximum 2% risk per position — protect your capital first, and profits will follow.
Welcome to TheBest1 — where patience, teamwork, discipline, and strategy build consistent performance.
