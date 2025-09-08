



Andri Utomo — professional forex trader from Indonesia, founder of TheBest1 Trading Channel.





I specialize in technical analysis and trade manually using pending orders (limit & stop orders) — no robots, no automation. I never enter the market recklessly or chase random setups. I always wait patiently for the right moment, using pending orders to ensure every trade follows a clear plan and high-probability setup.





The TheBest1 account is managed by a team of 8 professionals, consisting of experienced analysts and traders, all committed to maintaining consistent growth and disciplined risk management.





My strategy is built on solid risk control, with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on every trade, maintaining a consistent 1:2 reward ratio. I review and refine my trading plan every 6 months to ensure long-term stability and discipline.





I believe that even with a 50% win rate, success is achievable when risk–reward balance and position sizing are managed properly.





For those following my trades, I strongly recommend using a maximum 2% risk per position — protect your capital first, and profits will follow.





Welcome to TheBest1 — where patience, teamwork, discipline, and strategy build consistent performance.

