Total de Trades:
517
Transacciones Rentables:
232 (44.87%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
285 (55.13%)
Mejor transacción:
108.11 USD
Peor transacción:
-101.18 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
12 148.59 USD (879 539 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-8 716.17 USD (686 974 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (451.58 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 023.34 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
70.01%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.93%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
3.16
Transacciones Largas:
357 (69.05%)
Transacciones Cortas:
160 (30.95%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.39
Beneficio Esperado:
6.64 USD
Beneficio medio:
52.36 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-30.58 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-1 028.74 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 028.74 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
-10.21%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
750.17 USD
Máxima:
1 087.18 USD (18.78%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
56.99% (1 065.77 USD)
De fondos:
9.99% (180.98 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|517
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|193K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Mejor transacción: +108.11 USD
Peor transacción: -101 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +451.58 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 028.74 USD
Discipline, Strategy, and Teamwork — The Foundation of TheBest1.
Andri Utomo — professional forex trader from Indonesia, founder of TheBest1 Trading Channel.
I specialize in technical analysis and trade manually using pending orders (limit & stop orders) — no robots, no automation. I never enter the market recklessly or chase random setups. I always wait patiently for the right moment, using pending orders to ensure every trade follows a clear plan and high-probability setup.
The TheBest1 account is managed by a team of 8 professionals, consisting of experienced analysts and traders, all committed to maintaining consistent growth and disciplined risk management.
My strategy is built on solid risk control, with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on every trade, maintaining a consistent 1:2 reward ratio. I review and refine my trading plan every 6 months to ensure long-term stability and discipline.
I believe that even with a 50% win rate, success is achievable when risk–reward balance and position sizing are managed properly.
For those following my trades, I strongly recommend using a maximum 2% risk per position — protect your capital first, and profits will follow.
Welcome to TheBest1 — where patience, teamwork, discipline, and strategy build consistent performance.
