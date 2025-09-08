- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
516
盈利交易:
232 (44.96%)
亏损交易:
284 (55.04%)
最好交易:
108.11 USD
最差交易:
-101.18 USD
毛利:
12 148.59 USD (879 539 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8 696.07 USD (684 974 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (451.58 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 023.34 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
70.01%
最大入金加载:
3.93%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
3.18
长期交易:
356 (68.99%)
短期交易:
160 (31.01%)
利润因子:
1.40
预期回报:
6.69 USD
平均利润:
52.36 USD
平均损失:
-30.62 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-1 028.74 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 028.74 USD (13)
每月增长:
-5.76%
年度预测:
-69.87%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
750.17 USD
最大值:
1 087.18 USD (18.78%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
56.99% (1 065.77 USD)
净值:
9.99% (180.98 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|516
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|195K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +108.11 USD
最差交易: -101 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +451.58 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 028.74 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Discipline, Strategy, and Teamwork — The Foundation of TheBest1.
Andri Utomo — professional forex trader from Indonesia, founder of TheBest1 Trading Channel.
I specialize in technical analysis and trade manually using pending orders (limit & stop orders) — no robots, no automation. I never enter the market recklessly or chase random setups. I always wait patiently for the right moment, using pending orders to ensure every trade follows a clear plan and high-probability setup.
The TheBest1 account is managed by a team of 8 professionals, consisting of experienced analysts and traders, all committed to maintaining consistent growth and disciplined risk management.
My strategy is built on solid risk control, with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on every trade, maintaining a consistent 1:2 reward ratio. I review and refine my trading plan every 6 months to ensure long-term stability and discipline.
I believe that even with a 50% win rate, success is achievable when risk–reward balance and position sizing are managed properly.
For those following my trades, I strongly recommend using a maximum 2% risk per position — protect your capital first, and profits will follow.
Welcome to TheBest1 — where patience, teamwork, discipline, and strategy build consistent performance.
