- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
515
Profit Trades:
232 (45.04%)
Loss Trades:
283 (54.95%)
Best trade:
108.11 USD
Worst trade:
-101.18 USD
Gross Profit:
12 148.59 USD (879 539 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 675.97 USD (682 974 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (451.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 023.34 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
72.46%
Max deposit load:
3.93%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.19
Long Trades:
355 (68.93%)
Short Trades:
160 (31.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
6.74 USD
Average Profit:
52.36 USD
Average Loss:
-30.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 028.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 028.74 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-8.31%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
750.17 USD
Maximal:
1 087.18 USD (18.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.99% (1 065.77 USD)
By Equity:
9.99% (180.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|515
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|197K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +108.11 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +451.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 028.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Discipline, Strategy, and Teamwork — The Foundation of TheBest1.
Andri Utomo — professional forex trader from Indonesia, founder of TheBest1 Trading Channel.
I specialize in technical analysis and trade manually using pending orders (limit & stop orders) — no robots, no automation. I never enter the market recklessly or chase random setups. I always wait patiently for the right moment, using pending orders to ensure every trade follows a clear plan and high-probability setup.
The TheBest1 account is managed by a team of 8 professionals, consisting of experienced analysts and traders, all committed to maintaining consistent growth and disciplined risk management.
My strategy is built on solid risk control, with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on every trade, maintaining a consistent 1:2 reward ratio. I review and refine my trading plan every 6 months to ensure long-term stability and discipline.
I believe that even with a 50% win rate, success is achievable when risk–reward balance and position sizing are managed properly.
For those following my trades, I strongly recommend using a maximum 2% risk per position — protect your capital first, and profits will follow.
Welcome to TheBest1 — where patience, teamwork, discipline, and strategy build consistent performance.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
206%
0
0
USD
USD
615
USD
USD
90
0%
515
45%
72%
1.40
6.74
USD
USD
57%
1:200