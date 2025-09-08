- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
517
Negociações com lucro:
232 (44.87%)
Negociações com perda:
285 (55.13%)
Melhor negociação:
108.11 USD
Pior negociação:
-101.18 USD
Lucro bruto:
12 148.59 USD (879 539 pips)
Perda bruta:
-8 716.17 USD (686 974 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (451.58 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 023.34 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
70.01%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.93%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
3.16
Negociações longas:
357 (69.05%)
Negociações curtas:
160 (30.95%)
Fator de lucro:
1.39
Valor esperado:
6.64 USD
Lucro médio:
52.36 USD
Perda média:
-30.58 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-1 028.74 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 028.74 USD (13)
Crescimento mensal:
-10.21%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
750.17 USD
Máximo:
1 087.18 USD (18.78%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
56.99% (1 065.77 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.99% (180.98 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|517
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|193K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +108.11 USD
Pior negociação: -101 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 13
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +451.58 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 028.74 USD
Discipline, Strategy, and Teamwork — The Foundation of TheBest1.
Andri Utomo — professional forex trader from Indonesia, founder of TheBest1 Trading Channel.
I specialize in technical analysis and trade manually using pending orders (limit & stop orders) — no robots, no automation. I never enter the market recklessly or chase random setups. I always wait patiently for the right moment, using pending orders to ensure every trade follows a clear plan and high-probability setup.
The TheBest1 account is managed by a team of 8 professionals, consisting of experienced analysts and traders, all committed to maintaining consistent growth and disciplined risk management.
My strategy is built on solid risk control, with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on every trade, maintaining a consistent 1:2 reward ratio. I review and refine my trading plan every 6 months to ensure long-term stability and discipline.
I believe that even with a 50% win rate, success is achievable when risk–reward balance and position sizing are managed properly.
For those following my trades, I strongly recommend using a maximum 2% risk per position — protect your capital first, and profits will follow.
Welcome to TheBest1 — where patience, teamwork, discipline, and strategy build consistent performance.
