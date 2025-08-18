- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
258
利益トレード:
161 (62.40%)
損失トレード:
97 (37.60%)
ベストトレード:
210.94 USD
最悪のトレード:
-115.81 USD
総利益:
2 095.27 USD (6 322 925 pips)
総損失:
-1 278.23 USD (5 908 740 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (111.44 USD)
最大連続利益:
224.66 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.16
取引アクティビティ:
14.61%
最大入金額:
10.64%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
14
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.85
長いトレード:
108 (41.86%)
短いトレード:
150 (58.14%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.64
期待されたペイオフ:
3.17 USD
平均利益:
13.01 USD
平均損失:
-13.18 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-212.34 USD)
最大連続損失:
-212.34 USD (5)
月間成長:
13.89%
年間予想:
168.58%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
エクイティによる:
7.11% (99.85 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|258
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|BTCUSD
|817
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|BTCUSD
|414K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +210.94 USD
最悪のトレード: -116 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +111.44 USD
最大連続損失: -212.34 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PUPrime-Live2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
レビューなし
