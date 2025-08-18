シグナルセクション
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
258
利益トレード:
161 (62.40%)
損失トレード:
97 (37.60%)
ベストトレード:
210.94 USD
最悪のトレード:
-115.81 USD
総利益:
2 095.27 USD (6 322 925 pips)
総損失:
-1 278.23 USD (5 908 740 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (111.44 USD)
最大連続利益:
224.66 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.16
取引アクティビティ:
14.61%
最大入金額:
10.64%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
14
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.85
長いトレード:
108 (41.86%)
短いトレード:
150 (58.14%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.64
期待されたペイオフ:
3.17 USD
平均利益:
13.01 USD
平均損失:
-13.18 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-212.34 USD)
最大連続損失:
-212.34 USD (5)
月間成長:
13.89%
年間予想:
168.58%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
エクイティによる:
7.11% (99.85 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 258
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 817
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 414K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +210.94 USD
最悪のトレード: -116 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +111.44 USD
最大連続損失: -212.34 USD

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Min Required Deposit: 1500$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.

Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now. 

Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now. 
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 02:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 02:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.30 08:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.30 08:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
