OMG FZE LLC

VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians

OMG FZE LLC
Confiabilidade
20 semanas
3 / 1.8K USD
Copiar por 60 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 176%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
258
Negociações com lucro:
161 (62.40%)
Negociações com perda:
97 (37.60%)
Melhor negociação:
210.94 USD
Pior negociação:
-115.81 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 095.27 USD (6 322 925 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 278.23 USD (5 908 740 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (111.44 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
224.66 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.16
Atividade de negociação:
14.61%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.64%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
14
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.85
Negociações longas:
108 (41.86%)
Negociações curtas:
150 (58.14%)
Fator de lucro:
1.64
Valor esperado:
3.17 USD
Lucro médio:
13.01 USD
Perda média:
-13.18 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-212.34 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-212.34 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
13.89%
Previsão anual:
168.58%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
7.11% (99.85 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 258
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 817
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 414K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +210.94 USD
Pior negociação: -116 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +111.44 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -212.34 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PUPrime-Live2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Min Required Deposit: 1500$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.

Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now. 

Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now. 
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 02:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 02:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.30 08:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.30 08:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians
60 USD por mês
176%
3
1.8K
USD
1.6K
USD
20
100%
258
62%
15%
1.63
3.17
USD
14%
1:500
Copiar

