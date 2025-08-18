- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
258
Negociações com lucro:
161 (62.40%)
Negociações com perda:
97 (37.60%)
Melhor negociação:
210.94 USD
Pior negociação:
-115.81 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 095.27 USD (6 322 925 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 278.23 USD (5 908 740 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (111.44 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
224.66 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.16
Atividade de negociação:
14.61%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.64%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
14
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.85
Negociações longas:
108 (41.86%)
Negociações curtas:
150 (58.14%)
Fator de lucro:
1.64
Valor esperado:
3.17 USD
Lucro médio:
13.01 USD
Perda média:
-13.18 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-212.34 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-212.34 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
13.89%
Previsão anual:
168.58%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
7.11% (99.85 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|258
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|BTCUSD
|817
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|BTCUSD
|414K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +210.94 USD
Pior negociação: -116 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +111.44 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -212.34 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PUPrime-Live2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
- Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
- Min Required Deposit: 1500$
- Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
60 USD por mês
176%
3
1.8K
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
20
100%
258
62%
15%
1.63
3.17
USD
USD
14%
1:500