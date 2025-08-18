SignaleKategorien
VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians

OMG FZE LLC
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
20 Wochen
3 / 1.8K USD
Wachstum seit 2025 183%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
264
Gewinntrades:
164 (62.12%)
Verlusttrades:
100 (37.88%)
Bester Trade:
210.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-115.81 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 178.31 USD (6 476 678 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 323.92 USD (6 085 672 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (111.44 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
224.66 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
14.61%
Max deposit load:
10.64%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
16
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.02
Long-Positionen:
111 (42.05%)
Short-Positionen:
153 (57.95%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.65
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.24 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-212.34 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-212.34 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
16.26%
Jahresprognose:
197.27%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
Kapital:
7.11% (99.85 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 264
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 854
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 391K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +210.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -116 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +111.44 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -212.34 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PUPrime-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Min Required Deposit: 1500$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.

Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now. 

Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now. 
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 02:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 02:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.30 08:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.30 08:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
