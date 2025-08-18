- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
264
Gewinntrades:
164 (62.12%)
Verlusttrades:
100 (37.88%)
Bester Trade:
210.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-115.81 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 178.31 USD (6 476 678 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 323.92 USD (6 085 672 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (111.44 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
224.66 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
14.61%
Max deposit load:
10.64%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
16
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.02
Long-Positionen:
111 (42.05%)
Short-Positionen:
153 (57.95%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.65
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.24 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-212.34 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-212.34 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
16.26%
Jahresprognose:
197.27%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
Kapital:
7.11% (99.85 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|264
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|854
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|391K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +210.94 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -116 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +111.44 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -212.34 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PUPrime-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
60 USD pro Monat
183%
3
1.8K
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
20
100%
264
62%
15%
1.64
3.24
USD
USD
14%
1:500