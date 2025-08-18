시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians
OMG FZE LLC

VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians

OMG FZE LLC
0 리뷰
안정성
22
3 / 1.6K USD
월별 60 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 180%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
271
이익 거래:
169 (62.36%)
손실 거래:
102 (37.64%)
최고의 거래:
210.94 USD
최악의 거래:
-115.81 USD
총 수익:
2 203.70 USD (6 676 047 pips)
총 손실:
-1 363.66 USD (6 202 337 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (111.44 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
224.66 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
14.61%
최대 입금량:
10.64%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
3.96
롱(주식매수):
116 (42.80%)
숏(주식차입매도):
155 (57.20%)
수익 요인:
1.62
기대수익:
3.10 USD
평균 이익:
13.04 USD
평균 손실:
-13.37 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-212.34 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-212.34 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
12.30%
연간 예측:
149.21%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
자본금별:
7.11% (99.85 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 271
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 840
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 474K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +210.94 USD
최악의 거래: -116 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +111.44 USD
연속 최대 손실: -212.34 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PUPrime-Live2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Min Required Deposit: 1500$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.

Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now. 

Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now. 
리뷰 없음
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 11:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 02:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 02:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.30 08:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.30 08:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians
월별 60 USD
180%
3
1.6K
USD
1.5K
USD
22
100%
271
62%
15%
1.61
3.10
USD
14%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.