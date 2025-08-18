- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
271
이익 거래:
169 (62.36%)
손실 거래:
102 (37.64%)
최고의 거래:
210.94 USD
최악의 거래:
-115.81 USD
총 수익:
2 203.70 USD (6 676 047 pips)
총 손실:
-1 363.66 USD (6 202 337 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (111.44 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
224.66 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
14.61%
최대 입금량:
10.64%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
3.96
롱(주식매수):
116 (42.80%)
숏(주식차입매도):
155 (57.20%)
수익 요인:
1.62
기대수익:
3.10 USD
평균 이익:
13.04 USD
평균 손실:
-13.37 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-212.34 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-212.34 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
12.30%
연간 예측:
149.21%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
자본금별:
7.11% (99.85 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|271
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|BTCUSD
|840
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|BTCUSD
|474K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +210.94 USD
최악의 거래: -116 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +111.44 USD
연속 최대 손실: -212.34 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PUPrime-Live2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
- Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
- Min Required Deposit: 1500$
- Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 60 USD
180%
3
1.6K
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
22
100%
271
62%
15%
1.61
3.10
USD
USD
14%
1:500