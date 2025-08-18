- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
258
Transacciones Rentables:
161 (62.40%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
97 (37.60%)
Mejor transacción:
210.94 USD
Peor transacción:
-115.81 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 095.27 USD (6 322 925 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 278.23 USD (5 908 740 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (111.44 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
224.66 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Actividad comercial:
14.61%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.64%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.85
Transacciones Largas:
108 (41.86%)
Transacciones Cortas:
150 (58.14%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.64
Beneficio Esperado:
3.17 USD
Beneficio medio:
13.01 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-13.18 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-212.34 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-212.34 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.89%
Pronóstico anual:
168.58%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
De fondos:
7.11% (99.85 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|258
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD
|817
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD
|414K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +210.94 USD
Peor transacción: -116 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +111.44 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -212.34 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PUPrime-Live2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
- Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
- Min Required Deposit: 1500$
- Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
