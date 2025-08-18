SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians
OMG FZE LLC

VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians

OMG FZE LLC
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
20 semanas
3 / 1.8K USD
Copiar por 60 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 176%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
258
Transacciones Rentables:
161 (62.40%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
97 (37.60%)
Mejor transacción:
210.94 USD
Peor transacción:
-115.81 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 095.27 USD (6 322 925 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 278.23 USD (5 908 740 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (111.44 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
224.66 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Actividad comercial:
14.61%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.64%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.85
Transacciones Largas:
108 (41.86%)
Transacciones Cortas:
150 (58.14%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.64
Beneficio Esperado:
3.17 USD
Beneficio medio:
13.01 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-13.18 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-212.34 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-212.34 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.89%
Pronóstico anual:
168.58%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
De fondos:
7.11% (99.85 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 258
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 817
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 414K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +210.94 USD
Peor transacción: -116 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +111.44 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -212.34 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PUPrime-Live2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Min Required Deposit: 1500$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.

Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now. 

Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now. 
No hay comentarios
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 02:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 02:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.30 08:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.30 08:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians
60 USD al mes
176%
3
1.8K
USD
1.6K
USD
20
100%
258
62%
15%
1.63
3.17
USD
14%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.