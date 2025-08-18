信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians
OMG FZE LLC

VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians

OMG FZE LLC
可靠性
20
2 / 1.7K USD
每月复制 60 USD per 
增长自 2025 175%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
256
盈利交易:
159 (62.10%)
亏损交易:
97 (37.89%)
最好交易:
210.94 USD
最差交易:
-115.81 USD
毛利:
2 088.44 USD (6 254 512 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 278.23 USD (5 908 740 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (111.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
224.66 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
14.61%
最大入金加载:
10.64%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
3.82
长期交易:
106 (41.41%)
短期交易:
150 (58.59%)
利润因子:
1.63
预期回报:
3.16 USD
平均利润:
13.13 USD
平均损失:
-13.18 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-212.34 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-212.34 USD (5)
每月增长:
13.41%
年度预测:
162.73%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
净值:
7.11% (99.85 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 256
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 810
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 346K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +210.94 USD
最差交易: -116 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +111.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -212.34 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
  • Min Required Deposit: 1500$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.

Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now. 

Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now. 
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 02:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.02 02:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.30 08:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.30 08:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 23:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
VolumeHedger EA BTC RiskMid Lydians
每月60 USD
175%
2
1.7K
USD
1.6K
USD
20
100%
256
62%
15%
1.63
3.16
USD
14%
1:500
