交易:
256
盈利交易:
159 (62.10%)
亏损交易:
97 (37.89%)
最好交易:
210.94 USD
最差交易:
-115.81 USD
毛利:
2 088.44 USD (6 254 512 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 278.23 USD (5 908 740 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (111.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
224.66 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
14.61%
最大入金加载:
10.64%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
3.82
长期交易:
106 (41.41%)
短期交易:
150 (58.59%)
利润因子:
1.63
预期回报:
3.16 USD
平均利润:
13.13 USD
平均损失:
-13.18 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-212.34 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-212.34 USD (5)
每月增长:
13.41%
年度预测:
162.73%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
212.34 USD (21.14%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.51% (48.63 USD)
净值:
7.11% (99.85 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|256
|
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|810
|
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|346K
|
最好交易: +210.94 USD
最差交易: -116 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +111.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -212.34 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
- Expected Monthly Profit: 20%
- Min Required Deposit: 1500$
- Used Strategies: Lydians + MACD(since 14 oct)
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Note: I have decided to change the ADX set file with Lydians set file at 08.09.2025
It will bring around 20% monthly profit from now.
Note: I have decided to add MACD at 14 oct and it will keep bringing monthly 20% profit. Both files are lowRisk loaded now.
