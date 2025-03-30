シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD
Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
レビュー0件
信頼性
37週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 26%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
148
利益トレード:
57 (38.51%)
損失トレード:
91 (61.49%)
ベストトレード:
124.20 USD
最悪のトレード:
-53.64 USD
総利益:
4 120.20 USD (184 584 pips)
総損失:
-3 157.76 USD (147 872 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (186.25 USD)
最大連続利益:
297.81 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
36.74%
最大入金額:
0.30%
最近のトレード:
16 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
7
平均保有時間:
16 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.62
長いトレード:
123 (83.11%)
短いトレード:
25 (16.89%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.30
期待されたペイオフ:
6.50 USD
平均利益:
72.28 USD
平均損失:
-34.70 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-349.07 USD)
最大連続損失:
-367.18 USD (8)
月間成長:
5.81%
年間予想:
70.49%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
45.30 USD
最大の:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 962
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 37K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +124.20 USD
最悪のトレード: -54 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +186.25 USD
最大連続損失: -349.07 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 より多く...
Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


