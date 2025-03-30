СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD
Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
0 отзывов
Надежность
37 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 26%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
148
Прибыльных трейдов:
57 (38.51%)
Убыточных трейдов:
91 (61.49%)
Лучший трейд:
124.20 USD
Худший трейд:
-53.64 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 120.20 USD (184 584 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 157.76 USD (147 872 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (186.25 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
297.81 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
36.74%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.30%
Последний трейд:
13 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
7
Ср. время удержания:
16 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.62
Длинных трейдов:
123 (83.11%)
Коротких трейдов:
25 (16.89%)
Профит фактор:
1.30
Мат. ожидание:
6.50 USD
Средняя прибыль:
72.28 USD
Средний убыток:
-34.70 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-349.07 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-367.18 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
5.81%
Годовой прогноз:
70.49%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
45.30 USD
Максимальная:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
По эквити:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 962
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 37K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +124.20 USD
Худший трейд: -54 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +186.25 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -349.07 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
еще 196...
Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


    Нет отзывов
    2025.12.18 14:05
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.20 16:01
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.14 08:13
    Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
    2025.11.04 03:40
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.03 06:11
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.03 06:11
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.02 12:26
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.11.02 12:09
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.02 12:09
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.02 10:38
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.27 12:53
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.27 12:53
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.27 07:13
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.26 10:32
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.26 10:32
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.26 10:07
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.22 19:11
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.01 20:06
    80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.01 12:42
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.28 17:33
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    Сигнал
    Цена
    Прирост
    Подписчики
    Средства
    Баланс
    Недели
    Торговые роботы
    Трейды
    В плюсе
    Активность
    PF
    Мат. ожидание
    Просадка
    Плечо
    Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD
    30 USD в месяц
    26%
    0
    0
    USD
    7.2K
    USD
    37
    0%
    148
    38%
    37%
    1.30
    6.50
    USD
    5%
    1:200
    Копировать

    Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

    Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

    Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.