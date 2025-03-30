- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|148
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|962
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Thanks for choosing my signal provider!
I am full time trader.
I am swing trader. There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.
I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.
I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).
I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.
I use compounding system strategy for money management.
I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.
I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).
- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000
- Recommended Deposit: $20,000
- Leverage: 1:200
- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)
- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.
Maximum 10% from previous month.- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance
Notes:
1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.
2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.
3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.
4. Trades can be held for overnight.
