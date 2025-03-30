信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD
Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
0条评论
可靠性
37
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 26%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
148
盈利交易:
57 (38.51%)
亏损交易:
91 (61.49%)
最好交易:
124.20 USD
最差交易:
-53.64 USD
毛利:
4 120.20 USD (184 584 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 157.76 USD (147 872 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (186.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
297.81 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
36.74%
最大入金加载:
0.30%
最近交易:
14 几天前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
16 小时
采收率:
2.62
长期交易:
123 (83.11%)
短期交易:
25 (16.89%)
利润因子:
1.30
预期回报:
6.50 USD
平均利润:
72.28 USD
平均损失:
-34.70 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-349.07 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-367.18 USD (8)
每月增长:
5.81%
年度预测:
70.49%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
45.30 USD
最大值:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
净值:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 962
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 37K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +124.20 USD
最差交易: -54 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +186.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -349.07 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 更多...
Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


    没有评论
    2025.12.18 14:05
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.20 16:01
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.14 08:13
    Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
    2025.11.04 03:40
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.03 06:11
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.03 06:11
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.02 12:26
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.11.02 12:09
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.02 12:09
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.02 10:38
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.27 12:53
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.27 12:53
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.27 07:13
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.26 10:32
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.26 10:32
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.26 10:07
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.22 19:11
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.01 20:06
    80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.01 12:42
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.28 17:33
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    信号
    价格
    成长
    订阅者
    资金
    结余
    EA交易
    交易
    赢%
    活动
    PF
    预期回报
    提取
    杠杆
    Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD
    每月30 USD
    26%
    0
    0
    USD
    7.2K
    USD
    37
    0%
    148
    38%
    37%
    1.30
    6.50
    USD
    5%
    1:200
