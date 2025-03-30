SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD
Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
37 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 26%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
148
Negociações com lucro:
57 (38.51%)
Negociações com perda:
91 (61.49%)
Melhor negociação:
124.20 USD
Pior negociação:
-53.64 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 120.20 USD (184 584 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 157.76 USD (147 872 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (186.25 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
297.81 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
36.74%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.30%
Último negócio:
15 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
16 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.62
Negociações longas:
123 (83.11%)
Negociações curtas:
25 (16.89%)
Fator de lucro:
1.30
Valor esperado:
6.50 USD
Lucro médio:
72.28 USD
Perda média:
-34.70 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-349.07 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-367.18 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
5.81%
Previsão anual:
70.49%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
45.30 USD
Máximo:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 962
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 37K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +124.20 USD
Pior negociação: -54 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +186.25 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -349.07 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 mais ...
Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


    Sem comentários
    Sinal
    Preço
    Crescimento
    Assinantes
    Fundos
    Saldo
    Semanas
    Expert Advisors
    Negociações
    Rentável
    Atividade
    PF
    Valor esperado
    Rebaixamento
    Alavancagem
    Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD
    30 USD por mês
    26%
    0
    0
    USD
    7.2K
    USD
    37
    0%
    148
    38%
    37%
    1.30
    6.50
    USD
    5%
    1:200
    Copiar

