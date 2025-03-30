SegnaliSezioni
Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 13%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
90
Profit Trade:
34 (37.77%)
Loss Trade:
56 (62.22%)
Best Trade:
111.59 USD
Worst Trade:
-53.64 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 973.30 USD (116 664 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 731.14 USD (81 663 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (186.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
290.08 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
37.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.30%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
67 (74.44%)
Short Trade:
23 (25.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
2.69 USD
Profitto medio:
58.04 USD
Perdita media:
-30.91 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-367.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-367.18 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
2.71%
Previsione annuale:
32.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
45.30 USD
Massimale:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
Per equità:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 242
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 35K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +111.59 USD
Worst Trade: -54 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +186.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -367.18 USD

Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


    Non ci sono recensioni
    2025.08.01 20:06
    80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.01 12:42
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.28 17:33
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.07.21 14:24
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.07.15 16:12
    80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.07.03 12:45
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.27 03:43
    80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.06.13 07:30
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.06.13 07:30
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.06.12 07:34
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.06.08 12:49
    Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
    2025.06.06 14:50
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.06.06 07:37
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.06.02 23:20
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.02 22:20
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.02 06:43
    80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.06.02 02:37
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.05.15 05:01
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.08 02:30
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.05.02 03:08
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    Segnale
    Costo
    Crescita
    Abbonati
    Fondi
    Saldo
    Settimane
    Expert Advisor
    Trade
    Vincita %
    Attività
    PF
    Profitto previsto
    Drawdown
    Leva finanziaria
    Benny Wei XAUUSD
    30USD al mese
    13%
    0
    0
    USD
    6.8K
    USD
    26
    0%
    90
    37%
    38%
    1.13
    2.69
    USD
    5%
    1:200
    Copia

