SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD
Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
37 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 26%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
148
Transacciones Rentables:
57 (38.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
91 (61.49%)
Mejor transacción:
124.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-53.64 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 120.20 USD (184 584 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 157.76 USD (147 872 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (186.25 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
297.81 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
36.74%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.30%
Último trade:
15 días
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
16 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.62
Transacciones Largas:
123 (83.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
25 (16.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.30
Beneficio Esperado:
6.50 USD
Beneficio medio:
72.28 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-34.70 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-349.07 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-367.18 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.81%
Pronóstico anual:
70.49%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
45.30 USD
Máxima:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
De fondos:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 962
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 37K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +124.20 USD
Peor transacción: -54 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +186.25 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -349.07 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
otros 196...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


    No hay comentarios
    2025.12.18 14:05
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.20 16:01
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.14 08:13
    Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
    2025.11.04 03:40
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.03 06:11
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.03 06:11
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.02 12:26
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.11.02 12:09
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.02 12:09
    No swaps are charged
    2025.11.02 10:38
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.27 12:53
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.27 12:53
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.27 07:13
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.26 10:32
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.26 10:32
    No swaps are charged
    2025.10.26 10:07
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.10.22 19:11
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.01 20:06
    80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.01 12:42
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.28 17:33
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
    Señal
    Precio
    Incremento
    Suscriptores
    Fondos
    Balance
    Semanas
    Robots comerciales
    Trades
    Rentables
    Actividad
    PF
    Beneficio Esperado
    Reducción
    Apalancamiento
    Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD
    30 USD al mes
    26%
    0
    0
    USD
    7.2K
    USD
    37
    0%
    148
    38%
    37%
    1.30
    6.50
    USD
    5%
    1:200
    Copiar

    ¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

    La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

    Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.