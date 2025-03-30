시그널섹션
Benny Anugrah

Benny Wei Quantitative XAUUSD

Benny Anugrah
0 리뷰
안정성
40
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 25%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
157
이익 거래:
60 (38.21%)
손실 거래:
97 (61.78%)
최고의 거래:
124.20 USD
최악의 거래:
-61.56 USD
총 수익:
4 362.18 USD (192 678 pips)
총 손실:
-3 428.95 USD (156 810 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (186.25 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
297.81 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
34.54%
최대 입금량:
0.30%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
9
평균 유지 시간:
16 시간
회복 요인:
2.54
롱(주식매수):
131 (83.44%)
숏(주식차입매도):
26 (16.56%)
수익 요인:
1.27
기대수익:
5.94 USD
평균 이익:
72.70 USD
평균 손실:
-35.35 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-349.07 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-367.18 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
2.89%
연간 예측:
35.09%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
45.30 USD
최대한의:
367.18 USD (12.76%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.33% (367.18 USD)
자본금별:
0.76% (52.12 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 157
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 933
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 36K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +124.20 USD
최악의 거래: -62 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +186.25 USD
연속 최대 손실: -349.07 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
197 더...
Thanks for choosing my signal provider!


I am full time trader.

I am swing trader.  There will be some trades held for long periods of time like days even week. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I always use pending order. Sometimes there's no trades for days or a week, because i only trade if the market match with my trading systems and open my pending order.

I only trade pairs that i have been back test before (at least 10 years of back test minimum).

I always use stop loss and take profit for all my trades.

I use compounding system strategy for money management.

I don't use martingale or any dangerous systems.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading. Remember, every trade is not going to be profitable. To get proper results copy my trades for at least 3 months (longest is better).



- Minimum Deposit Required: $10,000

- Recommended Deposit: $20,000

- Leverage: 1:200

- Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 5% +/- (Compounded if needed)

- Draw-down: Maximum 30% total from balance/equity.

                      Maximum 10% from previous month.        

- Risk per trade: Max 0.5% - 1% from balance


    Notes:

    1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

    2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

    3. There will be multiple trades running at a time.

    4.  Trades can be held for overnight.


    리뷰 없음
    2026.01.05 10:04
    No swaps are charged
    2026.01.05 10:04
    2026.01.05 04:58
    2026.01.02 10:56
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.18 14:05
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.20 16:01
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.14 08:13
    Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
    2025.11.04 03:40
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.03 06:11
    2025.11.03 06:11
    2025.11.02 12:26
    2025.11.02 12:09
    2025.11.02 12:09
    2025.11.02 10:38
    2025.10.27 12:53
    2025.10.27 12:53
    2025.10.27 07:13
    2025.10.26 10:32
    2025.10.26 10:32
    2025.10.26 10:07
